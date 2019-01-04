Friday, January 4, 2019
Job seekers — check out the Lowcountry Job Fair Tues. Jan. 29
New year, new career
Posted
by Morgan Galvez
on Fri, Jan 4, 2019 at 4:36 PM
Trying to build a career in today’s job market can be incredibly daunting. It’s difficult to know where to look for the job that will work best for you, but with the help of Explore Charleston, finding a job in hospitality can be a lot easier. Avid opportunity seekers can explore a range of different jobs within the hotel and restaurant industry with the largest hospitality fair
in the Lowcountry, held on Tues. Jan. 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the North Charleston Convention Center.
Over 70 employers will attend the job fair, coming from everywhere from Summerville to Downtown. All levels of positions are available and this fair is free and open to the public. Applicants are encouraged to bring several copies of their resume due to a large number of job openings available.
Take the opportunity to learn more about careers in the hospitality industry, what a position in hospitality can offer you, and join others who also want to serve the hospitality Charleston is known for. Learn more online at charlestoncvb.com
@ North Charleston Convention Center
5001 Coliseum Dr.
North Charleston
Charleston,
SC
When: Tue., Jan. 29, 10 a.m.
Price:
Free to attend
