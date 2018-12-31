Where to brunch, roast, and toast this New Year's Day

click to enlarge
Provided
Get your hair of the dog on at the Watch's NYD brunch.
If you don't have plans for tonight yet, get on it
). More importantly though, what are y'all eating tomorrow? You're gonna want to head to a hangover brunch, oyster roast, or even a kitchen takeover to soak up all that NYE booze. Here's the haps:
The Restoration Hotel hosts a New Year’s Day Brunch
at The Watch: Rooftop Kitchen & Spirits from 10 a.m.- 3 p.m. Guests can enjoy "scratch-made classics" off the regular menu and handmade cocktails including mimosas and bloody marys.
Bohemian Bull
lets you stay in your pajamas for their New Year's Day brunch from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. where you can enjoy the full brunch menu as well as $2 mimosas and all-you-can-eat pancakes for $7. DJ Frank Q performs.
Head to Seanachai for a hangover brunch
from 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
After plunging into the Atlantic head to Tides Folly beach
for a NYD oyster roast (the most Charleston-esque kind of brunch if you think about it) from 12-4 p.m.
Dudley's on Ann downtown also hosts an oyster roast at 7 p.m.
Get more oysters at a roast at Mainland Container Co.
starting at noon.
New Year's Day brunch at Saltwater Cowboys features all your brunch faves
from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
King Street Cabaret hosts a hangover sin night party
at 6 p.m. Better than brunch, eh?
It may not be your typical brunch setup, but red sauce night with the guys from Spero is gonna make eating at Charles Towne Fermentory
a great way to start the new year. Head to the brewery from 12-7 p.m.
Tattooed Moose Johns Island hosts a hangover brunch
at 11:30 a.m.
FOOD on Spruill hosts a New Year's Day brunch
from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. with dishes like eggs Benedict, sweet potato pancakes, and a huevos burrito.
Prohibition hosts a NYD brunch
from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Ms. Rose's
hosts a New Year's Day brunch from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.