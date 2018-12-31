Eat

Monday, December 31, 2018

Revelry has a new Russian imperial stout called "Collusion" and (of course) it features Trump and Putin

"The flavors provide the perfect cover-up..."

Posted by Sam Spence on Mon, Dec 31, 2018 at 1:13 PM

View this post on Instagram

Release Alert 🚨 COLLUSION Russian Imperial Stout - 10% ABV Release Date: Sunday 12/30/18 12pm @thehold.byrevelry 36 Romney St. A deceptively high strength sneaks past the tongue with flavors of cacao nibs, toasted coconut, vanilla and coffee bean in the decadent stout. The flavors provide the perfect cover-up for a subtle warmth and a solid roast. Pick your favorite label. 1 Bottle 16oz $12 or buy the pair for $20. Split 12 bottle case price $100 Disclaimer: No political opinions or affliations were expressed in the brewing, design, and promotion of this beer. So save your drama for your momma, and enjoy this delicious stout with all your friends, no matter which way they lean. 📸 @sean.chs 🎨 @sea_kemp @imbibeadvintage

A post shared by Revelry Brewing (@revelrybrewing) on

Revelry Brewing Co. is making a late-breaking attempt at best beer name and label of 2018 with their latest release.

The downtown brewery's new Russian imperial stout, is (naturally) called Collusion, and the labels by artist Chris Kemp show President Donald Trump and his business partner, er, political colleague, Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Tasting notes from Revelry describe the RIS as having "a deceptively high strength" that "sneaks past the tongue with flavors of cacao nibs, toasted coconut, vanilla, coffee bean ... The flavors provide the perfect cover-up for a subtle warmth and solid roast."

To be clear, the Revelry guys say that "no political opinions or affiliations were expressed" in connection with the beer. "Save the drama for your momma, and enjoy this delicious stout with all your friends, no matter which way they lean," the IG caption reads.

Just to connect the dots here ... special prosecutor Robert Mueller is investigating connections in Trumpworld to foreign governments that may have had a hand in attempting to influence the 2016 election. So far, the Mueller team has gotten guilty pleas from at least 33 people, including five Trump advisors, in its investigation.

Collusion is available at The Hold (36 Romney St.), Revelry's gonzo sour and aged beer laboratory, Tues.-Sun. 4-10 p.m.

But before you start shouting "NO COLLUSION," co-owner Sean Fleming says there should be plenty to go around this week.
Location Details The Hold by Revelry Brewing
The Hold by Revelry Brewing
36 Romney St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
Breweries & Distilleries and Brewery
Map

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Related Stories

Location

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2018, Charleston City Paper   RSS