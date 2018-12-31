Revelry has a new Russian imperial stout called "Collusion" and (of course) it features Trump and Putin

View this post on Instagram

Release Alert 🚨 COLLUSION Russian Imperial Stout - 10% ABV Release Date: Sunday 12/30/18 12pm @thehold.byrevelry 36 Romney St. A deceptively high strength sneaks past the tongue with flavors of cacao nibs, toasted coconut, vanilla and coffee bean in the decadent stout. The flavors provide the perfect cover-up for a subtle warmth and a solid roast. Pick your favorite label. 1 Bottle 16oz $12 or buy the pair for $20. Split 12 bottle case price $100 Disclaimer: No political opinions or affliations were expressed in the brewing, design, and promotion of this beer. So save your drama for your momma, and enjoy this delicious stout with all your friends, no matter which way they lean. 📸 @sean.chs 🎨 @sea_kemp @imbibeadvintage