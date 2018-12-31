Home Team BBQ and The Works team up for a workout followed by light bites Sun. Jan. 6

click to enlarge
January is all about balancing resolutions, right? Sure, you want 2019 to be the year of health, wealth, and wisdom, but that doesn't mean you can't celebrate the little victories, too. This Sun. Jan. 6 get your sweat on with The Works at Home Team BBQ downtown, then snack on tasty light bites and sip on a not-so-virgin cocktail to cheers to your hard work.
If you haven't tried Sarah Frick's carefully curated workout, there's no better time than the present. A blend of powerful vinyasa yoga, meditation, breath-work, plyometrics, core work, and strength work, The Works will get your heart racing and your muscles burning.
After the sweat sesh at 9 a.m. enjoy a menu of healthy bites from Home Team's owner/chefs Aaron Siegel and Taylor Garrigan (part of a promotion for the restaurant's initiative to offer lighter fare options). Menu items include a smoked shrimp taco; a local salad with winter greens, cabbage, radish, shaved turnips, parsley, almonds, chile oil, and smoked poblano vinaigrette; and a frittata with pit smoked ham, Parmesan, melted leeks, local greens, and a lemon vinaigrette. Order a complimentary mimosa, bloody mary, or non-alcoholic citrus and mint drinks, or go all in with the famous Gamechanger. Home Team's full brunch service will begin at 11 a.m.
Tickets to the Works x Home Team are $45 per person and can be purchased online
; all proceeds benefit Home Team's long-running campaign to raise funds for Hogs for the Cause, the premier funding source for families affected by pediatric brain cancer.
@ Home Team BBQ
126 Williman St.
Downtown
Charleston,
SC
When: Sun., Jan. 6, 9 a.m.
Price:
$45
