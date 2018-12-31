Monday, December 31, 2018
Charleston Parks Conservancy hosts Shucked + Sauced Sat. Jan 26 in Hampton Park
Party on the half-shell
by Mary Scott Hardaway
on Mon, Dec 31, 2018 at 8:16 AM
Check out the Charleston Parks Conservancy's newest glow-up project at their inaugural Hampton Park culinary event, Shucked + Sauced, Sat. Jan. 26 from 1 to 4 p.m.
The event will take place at the newly renovated Rose Pavilion, a previously unused concession stand that has been "re-envisioned and refurbished through the collaborative efforts of the Charleston Parks Conservancy and the City of Charleston." This space will serve as a gathering spot for community events and park programs.
Shucked + Sauced was curated by chef Mike Lata of FIG and The Ordinary and will feature bites from The Ordinary, Nico, 167 Raw, Chubby Fish, Rodney Scott's BBQ, Lewis Barbecue, and The Obstinate Daughter in addition to local oysters from Lowcountry Oyster Co., Clammer Dave, Barrier Island Oyster Co., and Lady's Island Oysters. There will be wine, and beer from Holy City Brewing Co., plus beachy Lowcountry tunes from Dallas Baker and Friends.
Lata said in a press release, "This event connects two of my favorite things: oysters and Charleston. Having been here for 20 years, I've seen many changes in Charleston. As the city has grown, development has put a lot of stress on the fishing community. Our local oyster farmers are helping to revitalize our working waterfront, just as the Parks Conservancy works to rejuvenate and preserve our city's public green spaces."
Tickets are $85 and include all food and beverages. All proceeds from this event support the Conservancy and their work renovating and beautifying public parks and green spaces.
@ Hampton Park
30 Mary Murray Blvd.
Downtown
Charleston,
SC
When: Sat., Jan. 26, 1-4 p.m.
Price:
$85
