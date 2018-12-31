Charleston Parks Conservancy hosts Shucked + Sauced Sat. Jan 26 in Hampton Park

click to enlarge Provided

Shucked + Sauced @ Hampton Park
30 Mary Murray Blvd.
Downtown Charleston, SC
When: Sat., Jan. 26, 1-4 p.m.
Price: $85

Check out the Charleston Parks Conservancy's newest glow-up project at their inaugural Hampton Park culinary event, Shucked + Sauced, Sat. Jan. 26 from 1 to 4 p.m.The event will take place at the newly renovated Rose Pavilion, a previously unused concession stand that has been "re-envisioned and refurbished through the collaborative efforts of the Charleston Parks Conservancy and the City of Charleston." This space will serve as a gathering spot for community events and park programs.Shucked + Sauced was curated by chef Mike Lata of FIG and The Ordinary and will feature bites from