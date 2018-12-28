Bacon and Bourbon 2019's rare bourbon lineup will feature Pappy, Blanton's Gold, Maker's Private Select, and more

click to enlarge
-
File
-
Bacon and Bourbon 2017
The hunt is over. The Bacon and Bourbon team has announced that they've completed the lineup for their 2019 Bacon and Bourbon rare bourbon bar. In addition to the 30+ bars that will be pouring 45 different varieties of the good stuff, there will be one spot where guests can swill the really
good stuff.
Sat. Feb. 16 starting at 7:30 p.m., brown water aficionados will be high on the (smoked) hog at the Charleston Area Convention Center. General admission tickets ($75) get you unlimited samples of bacon dishes and bourbon — ranging from well-known and loved brands like Breckenridge, Maker's Mark, Buffalo Trace, and High West — plus access to laser skeet shooting, bull riding, a cigar cabana, and the rare bourbon bar. For those who choose to upgrade to the Bacon and Bourbon Patron's ticket ($95), you'll get all of the above plus a branded glass, an express line into the event, and early access to the Bourbon Cafe.
The rare bourbon bar
will feature more than 75 rare, hard-to-find selections like Pappy Van Winkle, selections from Maker's Mark Private Select, spring 2018 Old Fitzgerald bottled in bond 11 year, and Blanton's Gold, which was shipped in from London. Event producer Rebecca Gosnell said in a press release, "We sent our bourbon ambassadors across the country to secure the rarest selections and even tracked down things only available outside the U.S. market." Pours from the rare bourbon bar range from $10-$50.
Proceeds from the event benefit Feed the Need's scholarship fund, a program that helps the homeless and under-employed train for careers in the food and bev industry.
For more information and to purchase tickets, check out baconandbourbonsc.com
.
@ Charleston Area Convention Center
5001 Coliseum Drive
North Charleston
Charleston,
SC
When: Sat., Feb. 16, 7:30 p.m.
Price:
$75-$95
Foodie Events and Spirits