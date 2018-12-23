Wiki Wiki Sandbar's menu channels "aloha spirit" with tiki drinks, Spam sammies, and poke bowls

click to enlarge Ruta Smith

Wiki Wiki Sandbar, the latest concept from restauranteur Karalee Fallert (Taco Boy, The Park Café, The Royal American, Monza, and Closed for Business), quietly opened on Dec. 11. The tiki-themed restaurant is "Folly Beach's love letter to the South Pacific, and all the commonalities between Southern hospitality and the aloha spirit," Fallert says.

Lunch features a selection of Hawaiian lunch plates — "which are very similar to meat and three," Fallert says — with options including kalua pork, macaroni salad, and Carolina Gold Rice. Poke bowls with salmon and tuna are also on the menu. A vegan poke option, which Fallert singles out as one of her favorites, is made with beets and macadamia nuts. A sweet and spicy dressed up Spam sandwich appears on the menu in full sammie and slider form.

"Because we're at the beach, there are also yummy sandwiches," Fallert says. "We have a tuna tempura and a crab, avocado, and bacon sandwich."

Wiki Wiki Sandbar has five themed dining rooms with varied seating capacities. The Diorama Room and Octopus Bar seat 100 and 75, respectively. The Sunset Room seats 65, and the more intimate Tiki Bar (located on the top floor) and Wave Room each seat 35 guests.

Hours are Monday through Friday from 11 a.m.–10 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 3 p.m.–11 p.m. Weekend brunch from 9 a.m.–3 p.m. will begin service on New Year's weekend.

"I think one thing we really focused on here is creating an entertainment experience," Fallert says. "So every room has a different theme, and we just focused on escapism. We want people to show up and enjoy every sight, smell, and sound and leave your cares at the door."

