Rum, don't walk: Wiki Wiki Sandbar is now open on Folly

Coconut shrimp

The Grilled Kona Kampachi plate

Charleston restaurateur Karalee Fallert's 6,500 square foot tiki themed bar and restaurant Wiki Wiki Sandbar is now open on Folly Beach. Wiki Wiki opened very quietly over the past couple of days, and we stopped by Thursday night for a round of colorful rum drinks.Designed by architect Kevin Hoertdoerfer the space.is.huge. In our amateur opinion, possessing a surface level knowledge (and mild obsession) with all things tiki, we'd classify Wiki Wiki as an ode to high tiki, the golden age of the tiki era.Not every alcove was quite ready for patrons, so we ended up in one of the restaurant's four dining rooms, the Octopus Bar. The room features the work of three local artists: a gargantuan octopus sculpture by Jeff Kopish hangs from the high ceiling, and framed octopus art by Kate Barattini adorns the walls, which are hand-stenciled with a tropical green foliage design by Suzanne Allen.

Hawaiian shirt-clad 'tenders whipped up our libations of choice: One-Two Punch with Jamaican rum and a hint of coconut; Beachcomber's Punch, a boozy love letter to the great Don the Beachcomber made with Gayanan rum, Jamaican dark rum, overproof Rhum Agricole plus vanilla and falernum; and Aloha from the Edge, made with botanical gin and passionfruit. Many of the drinks on the menu come in a festive glass, like an ornately carved wooden totem or enamel shark, that you can purchase to take home with you for just a few extra buckaroos.The bar menu, curated by Xan McLaughlin with some help from national rum connoisseur Daniel Parks of San Francisco's Pagan Idol, includes all the requisite tiki drinks like a Mai Tai, daiquiri, and Suffering Bastard. Local industry vet Roderick Groetzinger will serve as the onsite cocktail program/bar manager.