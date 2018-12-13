Parcel 32 will debut upstairs cocktail bar, The Parlour, on New Year's Eve

Zip zero New Year's Eve plans? Don't worry, we've got a master list coming your way soon, with all your options for Dec. 31. Until then, mull over this bougie option: toasting to the New Year in a brand spankin' new cocktail lounge, The Parlour.
Described as Parcel 32's "fraternal twin," The Parlour, which will host a reveal party NYE, will be the companion to the new Southern restaurant located on King Street in the space formerly occupied by Fish.
A parlor (the 'u' for extra sophistication, we suppose, or a call back to our Charlestowne founders) is traditionally a sitting room in a private home, a place for quiet conversation over aperitivo. Along those lines, Parcel 32's twin will be a "relaxed, yet upscale" lounge for sipping and dining, with the indoor space comprised of plush velvet couches, ottomans, and comfy chairs with modified single house's upstairs piazza overlooking King. There will also be an "oyster cart," coffee tables made by N.C. artist Stephen Torrence, and touches like repurposed local architectural features.
The lounge will have a full bar specializing in "classic libations," as well as wine and beer. Parcel 32 says executive chef Shaun Brian will build a bar menu for upstairs that matches the main floor's bar offerings, with dishes like pecan meal hush puppies, a smashed burger, and "oysters rock'd," plus desserts made in-house.
click to enlarge
-
Andrew Cebulka
-
You can eat this smashed burger at The Parlour while you sink into their velvet couches
Parlour's NYE party begins at 9 p.m. and includes a full bar, passed cocktails and heavy hors d'oeuvres, a "bubbles bar," a midnight Champagne toast, DJ, and photo booth. All-inclusive tickets
are $115 per person starting Dec. 13, going up to $175 after Dec. 17.
After the ball drops, The Parlour will be open for business starting Jan. 2, Tues.-Sat. from 5 p.m. to close with happy hour Tues.-Fri. from 5 to 7 p.m. and a late night menu Fri. and Sat. from 10 p.m. to midnight.
@ Parcel 32
442 King St.
Downtown
Charleston,
SC
When: Mon., Dec. 31, 9 p.m.
Price:
$175
NYE: Be Merry