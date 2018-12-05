Tradd's will serve lunch starting Dec. 13 — lobster rolls, caviar, and burgers, oh my

click to enlarge Ruta Smith

Food critic Vanessa Wolf describes Tradd's, the new space on East Bay (that also just scored Eater Charleston's Most Beautiful Restaurant award for 2018, FTR) as a restaurant operating "with near-flawless sophistication in both menu and service."



Well, now you can enjoy that sophistication on your lunch hour, Charleston. Starting Thurs. Dec. 13, Tradd's will be open for lunch Tues.-Sun. from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Their daytime menu (we'll post the full offering when we receive it) will include a selection of their signature dishes — caviar! — in addition to a selection of sandwiches, soups, and salads.



Executive chef Drew Hedlund's menu will include highlights like a burger on a house-made challah bun plus Bibb lettuce, heirloom tomato, red onion, and muenster cheese; a chicken club with wood-grilled chicken, pancetta, avocado, and heirloom tomatoes; a lobster roll on a brioche bun with preserved lemon aioli; and local grouper with lemon verbena, mushroom farro, and a petit salad.



click to enlarge Ruta Smith

Get your beef tartare fix at lunch

If you're feeling fancy, Tradd's will also gladly serve up dinner dishes like the lump crab cocktail, lobster gnocchi, beef tartare, and beautiful pearls of caviar.

Reservations can be made on Resy or by calling (843) 414-7661.