Eat

Monday, December 3, 2018

PHOTOS: Get a taste of Tradd's refined menu on East Bay Street

Try the beef tartare

Posted by Ruta Smith on Mon, Dec 3, 2018 at 4:14 PM

Slideshow Photos from our review of Tradd's
Photos from our review of Tradd's 10 slides
Photos: Tradd's is a beautiful newcomer Photos: Tradd's is a beautiful newcomer Photos: Tradd's is a beautiful newcomer Photos: Tradd's is a beautiful newcomer Photos: Tradd's is a beautiful newcomer Photos: Tradd's is a beautiful newcomer Photos: Tradd's is a beautiful newcomer Photos: Tradd's is a beautiful newcomer Photos: Tradd's is a beautiful newcomer
Photos from our review of Tradd's
By Ruta Smith
Click to View 10 slides

Tags: , ,

Related Stories

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2018, Charleston City Paper   RSS