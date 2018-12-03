Monday, December 3, 2018
Boone Hall's Wine Under the Oaks rescheduled for Sun. Jan. 20
And there are tickets available
Posted
by Connelly Hardaway
on Mon, Dec 3, 2018 at 3:45 PM
click to enlarge
Fear not, oenophiles, Boone Hall's annual Wine Under the Oaks, which was supposed to be held Sun. Dec. 2, has been rescheduled after being rained out. The event, which features samples of wine and food, cooking demos, and live music, will now be held on Sun. Jan. 20 from 1-5 p.m. Current tickets will be honored for the new date and if you missed out on snagging a ticket for this past weekend, there are still some tickets available for the new date.
Tickets can be purchased online
for $55 or at the door for $65. Your ticket includes complimentary bubbles, desserts, and oysters, as well as food and wine pairings from Boone Hall Farms. There will also be wine and cooking demos from local chefs.
Learn more about the event at boonehallplantation.com
.
@ Boone Hall Plantation
1235 Long Point Road
Mt. Pleasant
Charleston,
SC
When: Sun., Jan. 20, 1 p.m.
Price:
$55
Festivals + Events and Wine
Tags: Wine Under the Oaks, Boone Hall, Image