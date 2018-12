Boone Hall's Wine Under the Oaks rescheduled for Sun. Jan. 20

click to enlarge Provided

Event Details Wine Under the Oaks @ Boone Hall Plantation 1235 Long Point Road Mt. Pleasant Charleston, SC When: Sun., Jan. 20, 1 p.m. Price: $55 Festivals + Events and Wine Map

Fear not, oenophiles, Boone Hall's annual Wine Under the Oaks, which was supposed to be held Sun. Dec. 2, has been rescheduled after being rained out. The event, which features samples of wine and food, cooking demos, and live music, will now be held on Sun. Jan. 20 from 1-5 p.m. Current tickets will be honored for the new date and if you missed out on snagging a ticket for this past weekend, there are still some tickets available for the new date.Tickets can be purchased online for $55 or at the door for $65. Your ticket includes complimentary bubbles, desserts, and oysters, as well as food and wine pairings from Boone Hall Farms. There will also be wine and cooking demos from local chefs.Learn more about the event at boonehallplantation.com