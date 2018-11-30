What's Poppin': December 2018 pop-ups and foodie events we're looking forward to around Charleston

Nothing says "I love you and forgot what was on your Amazon wish list" like a holiday outing centered around food. There are plenty of workshops, tastings, and NYE fetes galore coming up, but here are 10 events that we think your bestie/Sig O/mother/inner glutton will really enjoy. No reservations required:
Lowlife Crab Fest
on Folly
Dec. 2
Grab your mallets and head to Folly Beach for an old school Maryland style crab fest. In addition to some steaming hot Jimmys there will be music from Mac Calhoun and beer and Partida tequila cocktail specials.
Matzo Y Masa
at Charles Towne Fermentory
Dec. 3 and 9
Mexican and Jewish mashup Matzo Y Masa has two Hanukkah themed pop-ups this month — hit up their Dec. 3 event at Felix Cocktails et Cuisine if you want bar food (think latkes and Mexican street corn popcorn) and/or their Dec. 9 Sunday brunch at Charles Towne Fermentory with Desayuno for breakfast goods.
Kingfisher on the Fly at Edmund's Oast Brewing Co.
Dec. 4
Sean Umstead and wife Michelle Vanderwalker, owners of soon-to-open "ground to glass" cocktail bar Kingfisher in Durham, N.C. will pop-up at EOBC from 5 to 7 p.m. with a menu of "wintry cocktails" served in Vanderwalker's handmade ceramics.
Short Grain at Edmund's Oast Brewing Co.
Dec. 4
This is Corrie and Shuai Wang's last pop up at EOBC for the year! Their hot pot service is sold out, but they will still be offering a regular lunch and dinner service.
Prohibition Trail Party
at Spectator
Dec. 5
To celebrate the 85th anniversary of Repeal Day, the bar at Spectator Hotel, Cane Rhum Bar, Blind Tiger, and Doar Brothers are teaming up for the city's inaugural Prohibition Trail from 5 to 9 p.m. Guests can enjoy 1920s era cocktails, light bites, and music. Flapper attire encouraged but not required.
Pho and Dumpling Night at Tin Roof
Dec. 6
We love Tin Roof, and we really love pho, so this is kind of a no-brainer. Starting at 5 p.m. slurp down some beef and veggie dumplings plus pho with beef.
Dhaba 13
at Workshop
Dec. 8
Starting at 11 a.m. at Workshop Vik Patel pops up with his Indian concept, Dhaba 13. Feast on spicy fire chicken, smoking shrimp, naan, and raita. Trust us, you won't get this anywhere else (read all about Patel and his Green Egg here
).
Stems & Skins
Dec. 8
Katie Small and her Small Opera
pop up at Stems & Skins for Music Under the Mistletoe starting at 7 p.m. Sip on a Negroni and natural wine and try Chef Greg Marks
' bratwurst dish in addition to the wine bar's famed tinned seafood.
Bonus event: Dec. 20 guest bartender Xan McLaughlin.
Starting at 7 p.m. McLaughlin (of Park Cafe and soon to open Wiki Wiki Sandbar) joins Becky Burke behind the bar (they'll be whipping up holiday fave, White Russians) to raise money for their nonprofit Bread + Butter.
Delirium Tremens Takeover
at Pour Taproom
Dec. 14
We may be biased (Delirium Tremens is one of our top three favorite beers, and all-time favorite Belgian) but this takeover is better than Xmas. From 7 to 10 p.m. Pour Taproom hosts their annual Christmas with Delirium. Delirium reps will be onsite to answer any questions about their brews and they'll be debuting their Barrel Aged Noel and Noel, Tremens, Nocturnum, Delaria Blonde, and Red will be on tap. Their may even be a surprise from the infamous pink elephant.
Queens of the Courtyard
at 82 Queen
Dec. 14
Celebrate the season with royalty at 82 Queen's inaugural holiday drag show starting at 8 p.m. Tickets are $35 and include the show plus passed hors d'oeuvres (dinner sold separately). Guests are encouraged to spread the love and bring an unwrapped toy to donate to MUSC Children's Hospital.