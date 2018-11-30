Swig & Swine will open downtown, taking over Lowcountry Bistro on Market Street

Swig & Swine, the all-wood barbecue restaurant founded in 2013 by Anthony DiBernado as part of the Queen Street Hospitality family, is opening up its fourth location downtown — starting Fri. Dec 14, 49 South Market Street, which currently houses Lowcountry Bistro, will be dishing up pulled pork and fried pickles.
Queen Street Hospitality, which also includes southern comfort matriarch 82 Queen and Lowcountry Bistro, will say goodbye to the latter in order to expand the barbecue joint.
"We at Queen Street Hospitality Group are excited to bring Swig & Swine downtown," said the group's CEO Jonathan Kish in a press release. "We are making this change with a lot of consideration about our loyal guests to Lowcountry Bistro. While it's always difficult to make these kinds of business decisions, we are confident that 82 Queen remains the best destination for Lowcountry cuisine and Swig & Swine downtown will offer the same great BBQ and fun atmosphere as our other locations."
Swig & Swine is in good (or, at least, ample) company downtown, including several nearby like Queology, Cumberland Street Smokehouse, Sticky Fingers, and Poogan's Smokehouse, not to mention Lewis Barbecue, Rodney Scott's, Home Team, and Smoke BBQ all currently serving up smoked goodness on the peninsula.
The current Bistro staff will remain, and have already been provided training materials to ease into the transition. Get your last bowl of she crab soup at the restaurant Sun. Dec. 9.
Swig & Swine already has locations in West Ashley
, Mt. Pleasant
, and Summerville
.