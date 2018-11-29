Holy City, Pawleys Island, and Oak Road breweries sign on for California wildfire relief brew spearheaded by Sierra Nevada

View this post on Instagram

Many of you have asked if we will be brewing a fundraiser beer to support #CampFire relief efforts. The answer is a resounding “yes.” We are proud to announce that we’ll be brewing Resilience Butte County Proud IPA and donating 100% of sales to Camp Fire relief. In addition, we are also asking every brewery in America to brew Resilience and do the same. I’m sending a letter to brewers across the country, inviting them to join us in a collaboration brew day on Tuesday, November 27. We are working with malt and hop suppliers to provide raw ingredient donations to all participating breweries and are asking those breweries to donate 100 percent of their sales, as well. We know that the rebuilding process will take time, but we’re in this for the long haul. Our hope is to get Resilience IPA in taprooms all over the country to create a solid start for our community’s future. Thank you to each and every one of you for your support. We're right here with you and we’ll get through this together. ❤️Ken #ResilienceIPA #ButteCountyProud #ButteStrong - Ken