Eat

Thursday, November 29, 2018

Holy City, Pawleys Island, and Oak Road breweries sign on for California wildfire relief brew spearheaded by Sierra Nevada

Resilience IPA

Posted by Mary Scott Hardaway on Thu, Nov 29, 2018 at 2:18 PM

View this post on Instagram

Many of you have asked if we will be brewing a fundraiser beer to support #CampFire relief efforts. The answer is a resounding “yes.” We are proud to announce that we’ll be brewing Resilience Butte County Proud IPA and donating 100% of sales to Camp Fire relief. In addition, we are also asking every brewery in America to brew Resilience and do the same. I’m sending a letter to brewers across the country, inviting them to join us in a collaboration brew day on Tuesday, November 27. We are working with malt and hop suppliers to provide raw ingredient donations to all participating breweries and are asking those breweries to donate 100 percent of their sales, as well. We know that the rebuilding process will take time, but we’re in this for the long haul. Our hope is to get Resilience IPA in taprooms all over the country to create a solid start for our community’s future. Thank you to each and every one of you for your support. We're right here with you and we’ll get through this together. ❤️Ken #ResilienceIPA #ButteCountyProud #ButteStrong - Ken

A post shared by Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. (@sierranevada) on


Camp Fire, the deadliest and most destructive wildfire in California to date (and among the deadliest wildfires the country has ever seen) started on Camp Creek Road in Butte County, Calif. on Nov. 8 and has since taken the lives of over 80 people with more than 200 people reported missing as of Wednesday.

According to USA Today, Sierra Nevada Brewery, located in Chico, Calif. (part of Butte County) fed first responders and displaced citizens as the fire raged and, in the past few weeks, has set into motion a nationwide charitable collaboration with more than 1,000 participating breweries.

Malt, hop, and yeast suppliers around the country are providing raw ingredient donations, and participating breweries are donating 100 percent of proceeds from the sale of the Resilience Butte Proud IPA to wildfire relief. Sierra Nevada founders, the Grossman family, have seeded the Sierra Nevada Camp Fire Relief Fund with $100,000.

In the Lowcountry (so far) Summerville's Oak Road Brewery, along with Pawleys Island Brewing Co. and Holy City Brewing in North Charleston, have signed on to participate; the beer will be released on draft and in cans late December and early January. Sierra Nevada estimates that the campaign will produce about 8.6 million pints of beer.

And, while they cannot sell what they brew, home brewers are invited to participate in this fundraiser too. The recipe for the IPA, which USA Today reports is a "really classic" West Coat IPA with piney and hop-heavy elements, can be found online.

In a letter on their website, Ken Grossman writes, "Thank you to every Sierra Nevada employee across the country for your support; we'll get through this together."

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Location

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2018, Charleston City Paper   RSS