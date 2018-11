Holy City, Pawleys Island, and Oak Road breweries sign on for California wildfire relief brew spearheaded by Sierra Nevada

Camp Fire, the deadliest and most destructive wildfire in California to date (and among the deadliest wildfires the country has ever seen) started on Camp Creek Road in Butte County, Calif. on Nov. 8 and has since taken the lives of over 80 people with more than 200 people reported missing as of Wednesday.According to USA Today , Sierra Nevada Brewery, located in Chico, Calif. (part of Butte County) fed first responders and displaced citizens as the fire raged and, in the past few weeks, has set into motion a nationwide charitable collaboration with more than 1,000 participating breweries.Malt, hop, and yeast suppliers around the country are providing raw ingredient donations, and participating breweries are donating 100 percent of proceeds from the sale of the Resilience Butte Proud IPA to wildfire relief. Sierra Nevada founders, the Grossman family, have seeded the Sierra Nevada Camp Fire Relief Fund with $100,000.In the Lowcountry (so far) Summerville's Oak Road Brewery, along with Pawleys Island Brewing Co. and Holy City Brewing in North Charleston, have signed on to participate; the beer will be released on draft and in cans late December and early January. Sierra Nevada estimates that the campaign will produce about 8.6 million pints of beer.And, while they cannot sell what they brew, home brewers are invited to participate in this fundraiser too. The recipe for the IPA, whichreports is a "really classic" West Coat IPA with piney and hop-heavy elements, can be found online In a letter on their website, Ken Grossman writes, "Thank you to every Sierra Nevada employee across the country for your support; we'll get through this together."