Kathie Lee, Hoda, and Al Roker will broadcast live from Charleston Wine + Food Fest 2019

The Darling's loaded Bloody Mary has Hoda all kinds of happy
If you grew up in the mid '90s watching the TODAY
show every morning with your mother, then you can understand our excitement upon learning that TODAY
will be at this year's Charleston Wine + Food Festival
. And with the dynamic duo of Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb bringing their hijinks to the stage, no less.
Gifford and Kotb announced yesterday
, in front of a monster screen showing Rainbow Row, that they would be revisiting the Holy City for this fine affair. Kathie Lee and Hoda will be broadcasting from a variety of the festival's signature events, with Al Roker hitting the ground in the Culinary Village.
"It's one of the most enchanting, adorable towns," they cooed. "We've been there before we usually don't repeat, but it's worth repeating." The two sipped on Darling Oyster Bar Bloody Marys and nibbled on the requisite Charleston export, Callie's Hot Little Biscuits, as scenes from past W+F festivals played on the screen.
The TODAY
vets will participate in several festival events including Bread of the South, Raising Shell, Winederlust, Smokin' in the Boys' Room, and A Catchy Name. They'll also be at the Culinary Village for three freakin' days, March 8-10.
Executive director of W+F Gillian Zettler says, "we are immensely proud and excited to embark on this partnership with TODAY
and we look forward to showing TODAY
viewers what we think makes the culinary and hospitality community of Charleston so special."
Tickets to this year's fest are, as always, selling fast. Snag yours online
today (just call it an early Xmas present).