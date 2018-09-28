Millers All Day hosts tiki happy hour with South Seas Oasis Wed. Oct. 3

click to enlarge Ruta Smith

South Seas Tiki Bar pops up at Millers All Day Oct. 3

Tiki needs no occasion— strong drinks, dark rooms, and Hawaiian shirts are always appropriate. Especially on a Wednesday.Celebrate all things tropical at Millers All Day Wed. Oct. 3 from 5 to 8 p.m. South Seas Oasis bar manager Michael Leslie and chef Keegan Wiles pop up at the King Street spot to serve a "sweet and smoky" menu of tiki themed specials.There will be tiki popcorn (a kettle corn style with coconut and chile), smoked chicken wings covered with chipotle pineapple, and crab fritters with smoked pineapple tartar (we've tried the fritters, BTW, and they're worth the trip).Specialty cocktails include a Ginny 8675309 (try saying it without singing) made with gin, lemon, and banana; the Bikini Atol made with rum, roasted spiced grapefruit, and orgeat; and the Waikiwi Runner made with Bacardi cuatro, leblon, kiwi, blue curacao, pavan, and lemon.