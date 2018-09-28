Eat

Friday, September 28, 2018

Locals Park Circle hosts grand opening party Friday starting at 4 p.m.

With 25 percent off sushi

Posted by Mary Scott Hardaway on Fri, Sep 28, 2018 at 11:09 AM

click to enlarge SAM SPENCE
  • Sam Spence
Tonight, head to Mixson in Park Circle for some poolside sashimi at the grand opening of Locals Sushi starting at 4 p.m.

As we reported in July, Locals started taking over the kitchen at the Mixson restaurant this summer and quietly opened around Labor Day. Tonight they're making their Park Circle debut offish with a party from 4 to 11 p.m.

Locals' takeover is the latest move for the Mixson development restaurant that started as Basico and shifted to Mixson Grille earlier this year when the connected pool club and the restaurant were sold. (The grand opening and the restaurant are open to the public.)

Eat this beauty...by the pool! - JONATHAN BONCEK
  • Jonathan Boncek
  • Eat this beauty...by the pool!
Today, there will be live music by 26 East from 5-8 p.m., 25 percent off sushi all night, plus a Commonhouse Aleworks tap takeover with $5 drafts and Locals' signature Namechanger cocktail for only $6.

From 4 to 7 p.m., guests will also enjoy buy one get one half off appetizers, $1 off local drafts and cans, $4 house wine, and $5 Titos.
Event Details Locals Park Circle Grand Opening
@ Mixson Club
4401 McCarthy St.
North Charleston, SC
When: Fri., Sept. 28, 4-11 p.m.
Price: Free to attend
Foodie Events

Tags: , , , ,

Related Events

  • Locals Park Circle Grand Opening @ Mixson Club

    • Fri., Sept. 28, 4-11 p.m. Free to attend

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2018, Charleston City Paper   RSS