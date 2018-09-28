Locals Park Circle hosts grand opening party Friday starting at 4 p.m.

click to enlarge
Tonight, head to Mixson in Park Circle for some poolside sashimi at the grand opening of Locals Sushi starting at 4 p.m.
As we reported
in July, Locals started taking over the kitchen at the Mixson restaurant this summer and quietly opened around Labor Day. Tonight they're making their Park Circle debut offish with a party from 4 to 11 p.m.
Locals' takeover is the latest move for the Mixson development restaurant that started as Basico and shifted to Mixson Grille earlier this year when the connected pool club and the restaurant were sold. (The grand opening and the restaurant are open to the public.)
Jonathan Boncek
Eat this beauty...by the pool!
Today, there will be live music by 26 East from 5-8 p.m., 25 percent off sushi all night, plus a Commonhouse Aleworks tap takeover with $5 drafts and Locals' signature Namechanger cocktail for only $6.
From 4 to 7 p.m., guests will also enjoy buy one get one half off appetizers, $1 off local drafts and cans, $4 house wine, and $5 Titos.