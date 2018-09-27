Eat

Thursday, September 27, 2018

Holy City Cupcakes hosts Food Truck Rodeo for Florence relief Oct. 21

#foodtrucksforflorence

Posted by Mary Scott Hardaway on Thu, Sep 27, 2018 at 12:30 PM

Weather has returned to normal in the Lowcountry (see: hot, sticky — we're even looking at potentially the warmest September on record), and things have settled down in North Carolina, too. But the sunny skies and humid temps belie the travesty that still weighs down the cities hit hardest by Hurricane Florence.

Holy City Cupcakes is throwing a fundraising event Sun. Oct. 21 with the end goal of sending a U-haul packed with supplies to Wilmington, N.C.

From noon to 5 p.m., visit Carnes Crossroads for a food truck rodeo with fare from Dashi, Rolled Quesadillas, Miss Katie's Sweets, Holy Rolly Charleston, Johnny's Homemade Biscuits, The Golden Pineapple, Jonny Poppers, Krystyna's Polish Food, Socu, J & B Bucket's List, Sabor CubaRican Cuisine, Samira's Gyros, The Holy City Cupcakes, Miracle's Tasty Express, and Braised in the South. There will also be live music from Fabulist FM.

The event is free and family friendly — the organizers say they're working on getting some balloon animals and face painting lined up for the little ones. All who attend are asked to bring a non perishable food and or toiletry item, or if they'd rather donate money they can make checks payable to The Cape Fear Gospel Rescue Mission.

Event Details Food Trucks for Florence
@ Green Barn at Carnes Crossroads
513 Wodin Place
Summerville, SC
Price: Free to attend
Foodie Events, Benefits + Fundraisers and Festivals + Events

Comments

