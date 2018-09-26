Munkle, Revelry, and Low Tide take home hardware at Great American Beer Fest in record year for S.C. brewers

click to enlarge Keely Laughlin file photo

Raise a glass to these S.C. breweries

This record: SHATTERED. South Carolina breweries took home 7 medals from GABF today, including 5 gold medals - also a new record. Full speed ahead. #scbeer #GABF https://t.co/HvAZvKBzbn — Brook Bristow (@brookbristow) September 22, 2018

In case you guys didn't already know, Munkle Brewing Co., Revelry Brewing Co., and Low Tide Brewing make some good beer. Obviously they aren't the only ones, but this weekend at the Great American Beer Festival the Charleston breweries took home high honors for a few of their creations against stiff national competition.GABF award winners across more than 100 categories are selected by a panel of nearly 300 international judges. Each category was awarded gold, silver, and bronze. The festival says that a gold medal-winning beer can be described as, "A world-class beer that accurately exemplifies the specified style, displaying the proper balance of taste, aroma and appearance."In all, South Carolina breweries took home seven GABF medals this year, the best showing ever for Palmetto State brewers, according to the S.C. Brewers Guild executive director Brook Bristow.Here's what won some hardware this weekend:From, their 5 Branches Biere de Garde won gold in the Belgian- and French-Style Ale, besting brews from Blackberry Farm in Tennessee and Thirsty Monk in Colorado. 5 Branches is listed as being available at their 1513 Meeting St. tasting room.'s Quadtum Leap took home gold in the Aged Beer category over brews from Maize Valley Craft Brewery in Ohio and Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant in Pennsylvania.Revelry's Smooth Like Jazz also won the German-Style Doppelbock or Eisbock category. California-based Rip Current Brewery and Colorado's Front Range Brewing Co. took home silver and bronze. Revelry brewer Ryan Coker says that both winning beers will be available in limited quantities this fall, likely in bottles.Out on Johns Island,'s Basil Better Have My Honey earned bronze in the Honey Beer category.Also from S.C.,in Bluffton won a gold medal for 3 Barrel Circus in the Wood- and Barrel-Aged Sour Beer category and Greenville'swon gold in the Brett Beer category for C'mon Sunshine.