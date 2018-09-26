Kickin' Chicken opens sixth location on Dorchester Road in Summerville

click to enlarge
Yesterday Kickin' Chicken announced the opening of its sixth location at 9800 Dorchester Rd. The restaurant is formerly the location of Caroline's Lowcountry Kitchen, and before that, Triangle Char & Bar.
Now in its 21st year of business (legal, baby), the Kickin' Chicken chain originally opened with a downtown location on Morrison Drive in 1991. Since then, that downtown spot has moved to King Street, and more locations have been
added on James Island, Mt. Pleasant, West Ashley, and Summerville.
In a 2012 interview with City Paper
, Kickin' Chicken owners Bobby Perry and Chip Roberts told writer Susan Cohen about the love they have for longtime Kickin' eaters, "I think what we've learned mostly is we really value the customer. We're not here for the short-time dollar. We really want to take care of the customers because they take care of us."