Eat

Tuesday, September 25, 2018

Health-conscious donut company, Bib.On, closes up shop this week

Bib.On is Bib.Off

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Tue, Sep 25, 2018 at 11:14 AM

click to enlarge INSTAGRAM.COM/BIB.ON
  • instagram.com/bib.on
This weekend, Anne Caroline Bethea, owner of Bib.On donuts, announced on Instagram that her donut business was 'Bib.Off.' Bethea tells City Paper that while Bib.On has been her "biggest blessing" in Charleston, it's time to move on to new ventures. Bethea was steadily cooking up her final batches of donuts yesterday — be sure to contact her if you want to get one last taste of Bib.On's sweet goods.

When we first talked to Bethea this past May, she told us that her passion for eating clean led to her Bib.On donut recipe, one that was soy, nut, egg, dairy, and gluten free. And when we tried her donuts, well, we were pretty damn impressed. Chewy, sweet, — and nary a gluten in sight. 
Related Bib.On brings gluten-free donuts to Charleston: Donut sleep on these treats
Bib.On brings gluten-free donuts to Charleston
Donut sleep on these treats
Ever since vegan donut provider Diggity Donuts closed up shop after selling to Nana's (which inevitably closed), finding a guilt-free sweet in this town has been like trying to find logic in a Trump tweet. But Bib.On., Anne Caroline Bethea's donut biz, is bringing health-conscious circular sweets back to the city.
By Kinsey Gidick
Eat
A Conway, S.C. native, Bethea moved to Charleston last year after leaving a stint with Ralph Lauren in NYC. Bethea is also a yoga teacher and plans on teaching yoga during this interim period, post Bib.On — and pre- whatever her next venture may be. "I'm happy to sit down for a bit and give myself the space for new ideas/ventures/connections to enter," says Bethea. "When we're 'clear' things naturally begin to unfold at a rapid pace."

Stay tuned for what Bethea's up to next. 

Tags: , , ,

Related Stories

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2018, Charleston City Paper   RSS