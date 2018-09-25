Health-conscious donut company, Bib.On, closes up shop this week

Bib.On brings gluten-free donuts to Charleston

Donut sleep on these treats

Ever since vegan donut provider Diggity Donuts closed up shop after selling to Nana's (which inevitably closed), finding a guilt-free sweet in this town has been like trying to find logic in a Trump tweet. But Bib.On., Anne Caroline Bethea's donut biz, is bringing health-conscious circular sweets back to the city.

By Kinsey Gidick

Eat