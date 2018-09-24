Eat

Monday, September 24, 2018

Rebel Taqueria brings tacos and more to Workshop starting Wed. Sept. 26

The latest addition to Workshop

Posted by Sam Spence on Mon, Sep 24, 2018 at 3:41 PM

Rebel Taqueria has been rolling around Charleston for years, serving up tacos, quesadillas, and even a burrito with Flamin' Hot Cheetos.

Well, beginning Wednesday, the black truck with the skeleton dog mascot will occupy a counter at Workshop, the 'fancy food court' at the Pacific Box and Crate development designed to give upstart culinary concepts a place to experiment and grow.

In a post announcing the move on Instagram today, they promised "a full menu, cold beer & cocktails!" with $3 Lanazul tequila shots.

Rebel Taqueria is just the latest spot to announce a move into Workshop following the announced moves of pitmaster John Lewis' Tex-Mex counter Juan Luis and Workshop OG Pink Bellies. Chef Brittaney Hutson's Two Fat Olives (Italian) has already opened and Little Miss Ha (Vietnamese) will replace Pink Bellies in mid-October. Spanglish and Sushi Wa Izakaya remain in place.

Workshop is located at 1503 King St. Rebel Taqueria says they'll be open 11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.

Location Details Workshop
Workshop
1503 King St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
(843) 546-5512
Lunch, Dinner (Daily)
Coffee + Tea Shops and Variety
Map

Tags: , , ,

Location

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2018, Charleston City Paper   RSS