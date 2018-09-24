Monday, September 24, 2018
Rebel Taqueria brings tacos and more to Workshop starting Wed. Sept. 26
The latest addition to Workshop
Posted
by Sam Spence
on Mon, Sep 24, 2018 at 3:41 PM
Rebel Taqueria has been rolling around Charleston for years, serving up tacos, quesadillas, and even a burrito with Flamin' Hot Cheetos.
Well, beginning Wednesday, the black truck with the skeleton dog mascot will occupy a counter at Workshop, the 'fancy food court' at the Pacific Box and Crate development designed to give upstart culinary concepts a place to experiment and grow.
In a post announcing the move on Instagram today, they promised "a full menu, cold beer & cocktails!" with $3 Lanazul tequila shots.
Rebel Taqueria is just the latest spot to announce a move into Workshop following the announced moves of pitmaster John Lewis' Tex-Mex counter Juan Luis and Workshop OG Pink Bellies. Chef Brittaney Hutson's Two Fat Olives (Italian) has already opened and Little Miss Ha (Vietnamese) will replace Pink Bellies in mid-October. Spanglish and Sushi Wa Izakaya remain in place.
Workshop is located at 1503 King St. Rebel Taqueria says they'll be open 11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
Tags: Openings, Rebel Taqueria, Workshop, Image