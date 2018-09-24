Monday, September 24, 2018
Order delivery from Fam's Pizza this Wednesday and raise money for Hurricane Florence victims
Order from 4 p.m.-close
Posted
by Connelly Hardaway
on Mon, Sep 24, 2018 at 9:58 AM
Order pizza, do some good.
The effects of Hurricane Florence are still being felt throughout South Carolina
, and our neighbors to the north can use all the help they can get. That's why, as part of their monthly fundraising evening, local Famulari's Pizza locations are raising money for Americares, a nonprofit focused on medicine and health, this Wed. Sept. 26 from 4 p.m. to close.
It's easy to help — just order delivery
from one of Fam's four participating locations in West Ashley, Summerville (Oak Brook and Azalea Square), and James Island. A portion of proceeds from these orders will be donated to Americares.
Famulari's hosts this fundraising evening on the third Wednesday of every month, with a new nonprofit supported every month. Learn more about this month's nonprofit, Americares, and how it provides emergency medical supplies and other basic resources to first responders and others, online
.
