Monday, September 24, 2018
Diner en Blanc rescheduled for Thurs. Oct. 18, registration still open
White (way after) Labor Day
Posted
by Connelly Hardaway
on Mon, Sep 24, 2018 at 12:10 PM
click to enlarge
Charleston's third annual Diner en Blanc, originally scheduled for Thurs. Sept. 13, but postponed due to Hurricane Florence, announces its rain date, Thurs. Oct. 18. If you missed the registration deadline for the original date, you can register for the new date
online now through Oct. 4. If you cannot attend the new date, you can email charleston@dinerenblanc.com for a refund
through Sept. 25.
Diner en Blanc, for all those who don't know, is pretty much what it sounds like (when translated, obviously): an all-white dinner party. Expect 800 "foodies, fashion and cultural enthusiasts" to pop up somewhere in the city, setting up their own chairs and tables for a special evening of picnic fare, live music, and lots of sparklers. There are rules for this event, so be sure to check those out before attending
.
Tags: Diner en Blanc, DinerEnBlanc, Image