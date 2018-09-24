Eat

Monday, September 24, 2018

Diner en Blanc rescheduled for Thurs. Oct. 18, registration still open

White (way after) Labor Day

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Mon, Sep 24, 2018 at 12:10 PM

click to enlarge VITA IMAGES
  • Vita Images
Charleston's third annual Diner en Blanc, originally scheduled for Thurs. Sept. 13, but postponed due to Hurricane Florence, announces its rain date, Thurs. Oct. 18. If you missed the registration deadline for the original date, you can register for the new date online now through Oct. 4. If you cannot attend the new date, you can email charleston@dinerenblanc.com for a refund through Sept. 25. 
Related Diner en Blanc returns to Charleston in September, so plan your wardrobe accordingly: White after Labor Day we guess...
Diner en Blanc returns to Charleston in September, so plan your wardrobe accordingly
White after Labor Day we guess...
Le Diner en Blanc, the secretive pop-up dinner where all the attendees wear white, is coming back to Chs. this September.
By Connelly Hardaway
Diner en Blanc, for all those who don't know, is pretty much what it sounds like (when translated, obviously): an all-white dinner party. Expect 800 "foodies, fashion and cultural enthusiasts" to pop up somewhere in the city, setting up their own chairs and tables for a special evening of picnic fare, live music, and lots of sparklers. There are rules for this event, so be sure to check those out before attending
Event Details Diner en Blanc
When: Thu., Oct. 18
Price: $43+
Buy Tickets
