Eat

Thursday, September 20, 2018

Here's what you need to know for next week's Le Creuset Factory to Table Sale

Stylish cookware for your fanciest chefs

Posted by Lauren Hurlock and Jack Kramer on Thu, Sep 20, 2018 at 9:53 AM

click to enlarge This could be your house after you hit up the Le Creuset sale. - PROVIDED
  • Provided
  • This could be your house after you hit up the Le Creuset sale.
Le Creuset, the premium cookware company, will be holding its third annual Factory to Table Sale at the Charleston Area Convention Center on Thurs., Sept. 27 through Sun., Sept. 30. Proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to Palmetto Goodwill's Culinary Kickstart Program and the Culinary Institute of Charleston at Trident Tech.

Organizers are expecting more than 2,000 attendees and tickets for Thursday's VIP sneak peek have already sold out. The VIP sessions will feature cooking demos from Charleston Grill's executive chef, Michelle Weaver at 5 p.m. and Edmund's Oast's executive chef, Bob Cook at 7 p.m.

If you haven't gotten your ticket yet, don't fret, you can still register for two-hour shopping sessions Friday through Sunday. A $10 ticket is required for Friday and Saturday, with sessions from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. And take heart, your money is going to supporting culinary arts education and your new cookware will be so stylish.

Sunday has shorter hours — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. — but entry is free. Pre-registration is required for all of the sessions.

Items for sale from Le Creuset include cast iron, stoneware, enamel on steel, stainless steel, tools, and accessories. Each event will have special offers, daily deals, drawings, and more.

For more information, visit lecreuset.com/factorytotable

Event Details Le Creuset Factory-to-Table
@ Charleston Area Convention Center
5001 Coliseum Drive
North Charleston
Charleston, SC
When: Thu., Sept. 27, 4-8:30 p.m., Sept. 28-29, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. and Sun., Sept. 30, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Price: $25/VIP tickets, $10/Fri. & Sat., Free/Sunday
Fashion + Shopping and Benefits + Fundraisers

Tags: , , ,

Related Events

  • Staff Pick
    Le Creuset Factory-to-Table @ Charleston Area Convention Center

    • Thu., Sept. 27, 4-8:30 p.m., Sept. 28-29, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. and Sun., Sept. 30, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. $25/VIP tickets, $10/Fri. & Sat., Free/Sunday

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2018, Charleston City Paper   RSS