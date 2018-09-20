Here's what you need to know for next week's Le Creuset Factory to Table Sale

click to enlarge
This could be your house after you hit up the Le Creuset sale.
Le Creuset, the premium cookware company, will be holding its third annual Factory to Table Sale at the Charleston Area Convention Center on Thurs., Sept. 27 through Sun., Sept. 30. Proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to Palmetto Goodwill's Culinary Kickstart Program and the Culinary Institute of Charleston at Trident Tech.
Organizers are expecting more than 2,000 attendees and tickets for Thursday's VIP sneak peek have already sold out. The VIP sessions will feature cooking demos from Charleston Grill's executive chef, Michelle Weaver at 5 p.m. and Edmund's Oast's executive chef, Bob Cook at 7 p.m.
If you haven't gotten your ticket yet, don't fret, you can still register
for two-hour shopping sessions Friday through Sunday. A $10 ticket is required for Friday and Saturday, with sessions from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. And take heart, your money is going to supporting culinary arts education and your new cookware will be so stylish.
Sunday has shorter hours — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. — but entry is free. Pre-registration
is required for all of the sessions.
Items for sale from Le Creuset include cast iron, stoneware, enamel on steel, stainless steel, tools, and accessories. Each event will have special offers, daily deals, drawings, and more.
For more information, visit lecreuset.com/factorytotable