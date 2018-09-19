Josephine Wine Bar launching happy hour menu starting Mon. Sept. 24

click to enlarge Provided

Did someone say $8 martini du jour?

Figs, baby.

New wine bar on the block, Josephine, launches a happy hour menu starting next Mon. Sept. 24. Featured Mon.-Fri. from 4:30-6:30 p.m. the menu highlights a list of bar bites created by chef Saun Connolly as well as several drink specials like $5 house wines and an $8 martini du jour.Pair your reasonably priced booze with bites like Great Lakes Trout Dip, made with swiss yogurt, garlic aioli, chives, and lavash or Turkish Brown Figs with Clemson bleu cheese mousse, sherry caramel, and Marcona almonds (both dishes are $8 during happy hour).In addition to these new happy hour specials, Josephine is introducing an industry night promotion for food and bev workers every Monday. If you work in F&B you can swing by Josephine for 30 percent off all by-the-glass wines, house cocktails, and the entire dinner menu.