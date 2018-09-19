Eat

Wednesday, September 19, 2018

Container Bar soft opens Wed. at 11 a.m. with Roti Rolls, Dashi, and other food trucks

The bar formerly known as Food Truck-O-Rama

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Wed, Sep 19, 2018 at 9:53 AM

click to enlarge The Container Bar in all her glory. - SAM SPENCE
  • Sam Spence
  • The Container Bar in all her glory.
Container Bar Charleston — originally called Food Truck-O-Rama — opens its doors today for a soft opening starting at 11 a.m. at 2130 Mt. Pleasant St. The food truck hub has been over three years in the making, and today you can check out all that hard work by chowing down on food from Lola's Lumpia, Cast Iron, Dashi, Chicken Fats, Roti Rolls, and Squeels on Wheels.

Yesterday Rutledge Cab Co. announced the soft opening and said they don't quite have their liquor license — although that may have changed before 11 a.m. today, so don't rule booze out quite yet.
Related Bill Murray, Brad Creger, and Mike Veeck's Food Truck-O-Rama expected to open this summer: Still truckin'
Bill Murray, Brad Creger, and Mike Veeck's Food Truck-O-Rama expected to open this summer
Still truckin'
It's been two years since we first reported on the possibility of business partners Bill Murray, Brad Creger, and Mike Veeck's Food Truck O'Rama ( 2130 Mt. Pleasant St.), but finally Creger tells us the team has broken ground on the project. If construction goes smoothly, the Mt. Pleasant Street food truck depot and bar should be open by the end of this summer.
By Kinsey Gidick
Eat
From the dudes behind Rutledge Cab Co. — Brad Creger, Mike Veeck, and Bill Murray — Container Bar offers electricity to food trucks to "plug in." There'll be a bar, obviously, and seating for diners. When we chatted with Creger back in 2017 he said, "It's about time Charleston had something like this." Indeed.

Stay up to date with visiting food trucks at Container Bar on their Facebook page.


Location Details Container Bar
Container Bar
2130 Mt. Pleasant St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
American
Map

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Stories

Location

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2018, Charleston City Paper   RSS