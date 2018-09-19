Container Bar soft opens Wed. at 11 a.m. with Roti Rolls, Dashi, and other food trucks

Bill Murray, Brad Creger, and Mike Veeck's Food Truck-O-Rama expected to open this summer

Still truckin'

It's been two years since we first reported on the possibility of business partners Bill Murray, Brad Creger, and Mike Veeck's Food Truck O'Rama ( 2130 Mt. Pleasant St.), but finally Creger tells us the team has broken ground on the project. If construction goes smoothly, the Mt. Pleasant Street food truck depot and bar should be open by the end of this summer.

By Kinsey Gidick

