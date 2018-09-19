Wednesday, September 19, 2018
Container Bar soft opens Wed. at 11 a.m. with Roti Rolls, Dashi, and other food trucks
The bar formerly known as Food Truck-O-Rama
Posted
by Connelly Hardaway
on Wed, Sep 19, 2018 at 9:53 AM
click to enlarge
-
Sam Spence
-
The Container Bar in all her glory.
Container Bar Charleston — originally called Food Truck-O-Rama — opens its doors today for a soft opening starting at 11 a.m. at 2130 Mt. Pleasant St. The food truck hub has been over three years in the making, and today you can check out all that hard work by chowing down on food from Lola's Lumpia, Cast Iron, Dashi, Chicken Fats, Roti Rolls, and Squeels on Wheels.
Yesterday Rutledge Cab Co. announced the soft opening and said they don't quite have their liquor license — although that may have changed before 11 a.m. today, so don't rule booze out quite yet. From the dudes behind Rutledge Cab Co.
— Brad Creger, Mike Veeck, and Bill Murray — Container Bar offers electricity to food trucks to "plug in." There'll be a bar, obviously, and seating for diners. When we chatted with Creger back in 2017 he said, "It's about time Charleston had something like this." Indeed.
Stay up to date with visiting food trucks at Container Bar on their Facebook page
.
Tags: Container Bar Charleston, Brad Creger, Mike Veeck, Bill Murray, Lola's Lumpia, Cast Iron, Dashi, Chicken Fats, Roti Rolls, Squeels on Wheels, Image