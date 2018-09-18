Tradesman Brewing Co. announces new charity benefit program

click to enlarge
Sam Spence
Yesterday Tradesman Brewing Co. announced a new nonprofit happy hour series, one that will take place weekly at the brewery — Thankful Thursday. Each week the brewery hosts a different Charleston-area charity; the charity will have a space for promotion and will be able to raise money through beer sales. For every pint sold on Thankful Thursdays, Tradesman will donate $1 to the chosen charity.
The brewery wants to take happy hour and add a positive spin (if the drinking part wasn't enough for ya.) In a press release Tradesman co-owner Chris Winn says, "We have worked with so many groups over the years via special events, it made sense for us to bring some of that support in-house."
Thankful Thursdays are almost entirely booked through December, but it's not too early to start thinking about next year. Email chris@tradesmanbrewing.com if you're interested in participating.
Participating charities for the rest of this year include: Sea Island Habitat for Humanity, American Heart Association — Lowcountry Chapter, Lowcountry Food Bank, Lowcountry Orphan Relief, Lowcountry Marine Mammal Network, and Birds of Prey. And that's just through October.
