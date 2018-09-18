Eat, drink, and help Hurricane Florence victims

There are plenty of organizations that are accepting donations for Hurricane Florence victims, and every dollar helps. If you want to get out of the house and help both the local and regional community (the effects of the storm were far-reaching, even if your power never went out), there are some restaurants and foodie events around town that will be donating a portion of their proceeds to Flo Relief:



Queen Street Hospitality restaurants — 82 Queen, Lowcountry Bistro, and Swig & Swine — are donating $1 of every entree sold to relief efforts in North Carolina now through Fri. Sept. 21.



Proceeds will go to Operation BBQ Relief, a disaster relief group that provides meals to displaces residents and emergency personnel during times of natural and other disasters.



"We were extremely fortunate to have been spared by Hurricane Florence, but our neighbors in North Carolina were not so lucky," said Queen Street Hospitality CEO Jonathan Kish in a press release. "Living in Charleston we know firsthand what it's like to rebuild after a devastating storm, and that's why we want to do our part to help those in coastal North Carolina affected by the hurricane."





This Sat. Sept. 22 head to Bohemian Bull for a Sierra Nevada tap takeover. There will be live music, $5 brews, and $1 from each beer sold will go to a TBA hurricane Florence relief foundation.



Keep the giving going next Sat. Sept. 29 at the second annual Lewis Chile Roast. Lewis will now donate a portion of the event's proceeds to the Chef Jose Andres nonprofit World Central Kitchen, which is currently providing hot meals to residents affected by the storm in North and South Carolina and Virginia.

