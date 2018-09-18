Don't worry, Charleston Beer Week is rescheduling more than a dozen events after Flo rain out

click to enlarge
Charleston Beer Week
fell on yet another wet week this year with Hurricane Florence threatening the Carolina coast and forcing cancellations across the Charleston area.
The area avoided serious damage from the storm, but much of Beer Week was rained out. Thankfully, many events are being rescheduled. It's like this week is last week, hold the rain, add beer.
For a full account of what's being re-upped for the next few weeks, check out charlestonbeerweek.com/events/redo.
And be sure to follow their updates on IG (@chsbeerweek
).
Here's a look at a few of the events you may want to check out:
Tonight at Edmund's Oast Exchange
, Brandon and Sarah will bring the funk with sour and funky beers. Cost: Free to attend, pay as you go.
Charleston Brewster
, which works to get more women involved in brewing, is showcasing a few of their collaborations the evening of Wed. Sept. 19 at Craftsmen Kitchen and Tap House
. Cost: Free to attend, pay as you go.
Charleston-made beers take over Closed for Business
' for their "Hop-coming" celebration on Fri. Sept. 21. Come decked out in your brewery swag for a chance to win even more merch. Cost: Free to attend, pay as you go.
If the prospect of the Barrel
's 'Human Foosball Tournament' with a focus on sour beers doesn't appeal to you on Sun. Sept. 30, maybe knowing they'll also offer axe throwing will? Cost: Free to attend, pay as you go.
Do you like 167 Raw
? Do you like Munkle Brewing Co.
? Well they'll both be at Munkle on Thurs. Oct. 4. Cost: Free to attend, pay as you go.