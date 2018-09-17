What's Poppin: Help your food and bev community by showing up

In addition to restaurant week being extended through Sunday
, there are lots of ways to eat and drink on the town this week to support your local food and bev community (hourly workers took a major hit from the storm that wasn't, ya know). Here's where to indulge:
Monday
Through this Sunday, head to Avondale
for the area's annual Restaurant Week. Enjoy deals at various restaurants including Triangle Char and Bar, Pearlz, Kaminsky's, Mellow Mushroom, Al Di La, Avondale Wine & Cheese, and Mex 1.
Graft Wine Shop is now offering #nocorkagemondays
which means more wine, fewer problems.
Tuesday
The Get Lit Book + Wine Club
kicks off Tuesday at 6 p.m. at The Junction Kitchen & Provisions. This month's book is White Houses
by Amy Bloom.
The Mt. Pleasant Farmers Market
runs from 3:30 to 7 p.m.
The Gadsden hosts chef BJ Dennis
as part of their monthly lecture series, Field Notes, starting at 5:30 p.m.
Enjoy a weekly happy hour for the inebriated reader
hosted by Itinerant Literate starting at 4 p.m.
Short Grain
pops up at Edmund's Oast starting at 11 a.m.
Edison James Island hosts a Hopler Wine Dinner
starting at 6 p.m. with Elizabeth Höpler visiting from Austria. Edison chef Joel Lucas has crafted a special menu to complement the wine.
Get the Funk Out!
From 5 to 8 p.m. taste the similarities between funky beer and natural wines. Brandon Plyler will lead tastings through Carolina Bauernhaus Ales, Jolly Pumpkin Artisan Ales — Dexter, Logsdon Farmhouse Ales, LLC., and others. Sarah O'Kelley will lead tastings through natural wines from France, Italy, Austria, and Cali. Tastings are free with a $5 donation to community partner, The Charleston Promise Neighborhood.
Wednesday
Park Cafe's South African Family meal dinner
has been rescheduled for Wed. Sept. 19 starting at 7 p.m. Tickets are $60 per person; guests will enjoy four courses by chef Pat Gottschall paired with and inspired by Wine & Co.'s Joshua Walker's recent trip to South Africa.
Pounce Cat Cafe hosts Comedy with Cats
starting at 8:30 p.m. — like we've said before, you can't eat the cats, but you do get one complimentary beverage to sip during the show (with more available for purchase). Local comedians Tanner Riley, Heath Richardson, and Joseph Coker bring the laughs.
Wine Down Wednesday
is on starting at 5 p.m. at Old Towne Creek County Park.
Head to Craftsmen at 7 p.m. for She's Crafty
, an event featuring Charleston Brewsert beers brewed in collaboration with four local breweries.
Thursday
The seventh annual Summerville Sweet Tea Festival
kicks off at 4 p.m. Walk through shop and vendor booths as you listen to local musical talents.
Charleston Beer Week and Tattooed Moose celebrate Fruitoberfest
with a fruity tap takeover at the Moose (downtown) starting at 5 p.m.
Wine pro Kevin Regan pops up with Merrow's Garden Bar
at Workshop starting at 4 p.m. Thurs., Fri., and Sat.
Low Tide Brewing and Charleston Waterkeeper host Drink for the Caws
starting at 5:30 p.m. CAWS stands for the Cooper, Ashley, Wando, and Stono Rivers.
Daps and Charles Towne Fermentory host a beer release and karaoke party
celebrating Daps' first beer collab, an imperial pancake stout.
Friday
2nixons
is stationed at Proof Friday and Saturday with the late night snacks you deserve.
Cocoa Academic hosts a tasting
starting at noon at 6185 Rivers Ave.
Saturday
Deep Water Vineyards hosts a fall chocolate pairing
from noon to 4 p.m. Try a chardonnay with a rosemary lavender and sea salt blend truffle, a Deep Water blend with a fig truffle, a Low Country Red with a black raspberry truffle, and a Sea Island Red with a red wine syrup truffle.
Saturdays mean throwing down with the Castejons
at Charles Towne Fermentory starting at 1 p.m. Feast on empanadas, brocheta, sandwiches, meatballs, and charcuterie.
Head to the Pacific Box & Crate Farmers Market
starting at 9 a.m.
Summerville's Homegrown Brewhouse
hosts an Oktoberfest celebration running three weekends in a row starting this Saturday. Each Sat. at noon they'll tap into a new cask from three different breweries. They'll also have a Bavarian inspired meal, and a wide variety of German-style beers.
Celebrate The Barrel's 5th annual Oktoberfest
and pumpkin beer release starting at 1 p.m. There will be pretzel necklaces for everyone to snack on, live music from the Hans Schmidt German Band, German food and other grub served by Bearded Dogs, and plenty of German brews.
Learn how to make (and eat) three cheeses in three hours at Jeremiah Farm & Goat Dairy
on Johns Island from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m.
Have some pent up hurricane energy? Throw an axe at with Blade and Bull Axe Throwing at Rusty Bull
starting at 3 p.m.
Bohemian Bull
hosts a Sierra Nevada tap takeover starting at 2 p.m. — $1 from each beer goes to Hurricane Florence relief efforts.
Sunday
Get funky at the Sunday Brunch Farmers Market
from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.