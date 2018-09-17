MUSC Children's Hosptial patients join 5Church staff for a special dinner Tues. Sept. 25

File

Tues. Sept. 25 join 5Church and MUSC Children's Hospital for a special dinner that will let young patients work alongside chefs, servers, and hostesses for the evening.From 6 to 8:30 p.m. sit down to a three course pre-fixe menu by 5Church chef Adam Hodgson, complete with wine pairings by certified level two sommelier Patricia Smith."We are thrilled to be hosting this one-of-a-kind event in the restaurant," said 5Church owner and MUSC Children's Hospital board of directors member Patrick Whalen in a press release. "Our staff is looking forward to working alongside the great group of kids who will have an integral part in the night — from greeting patrons at the door to advising Chef Adam Hodgson on his special 'kid-inspired' menu items."Tickets are $150, with all proceeds going to the campaign for the MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital.