Many Charleston Restaurant Week specials extended through Sun. Sept. 23 after Florence

Hunting down good deals during Charleston Restaurant Week, which starts Sept. 5

12 days, 12 ways to feast

With summer officially coming to a close (we know, unofficially it'll be hot as hell 'til Halloween), many of Charleston's restaurants are getting ready for the Greater Charleston Restaurant Association's (GCRA) bi-annual Restaurant Week, running from Sept. 5-16. And, for the first time ever, GCRA is partnering with Charleston Beer Week.

By Katie Lyons

Eat