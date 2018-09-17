Eat

Many Charleston Restaurant Week specials extended through Sun. Sept. 23 after Florence

Local restaurants call for Rain Check

Has hurricane anxiety left you hungry, hapless, and hopelessly impecunious? (Yeah, we spent all our money on hurricane-proof booze, too.)

Charleston Restaurant Week organizers with the Greater Charleston Restaurant Association say that many participating restaurants have signed on to extend the special prix-fixe menus through Sun. Sept. 23 after Hurricane Florence prompted a mandatory evacuation of the area over most of last week.
About 30 restaurants have signed on so far, but GCRA's Jenny Peppler suspects "there will be close to 100 by the end of business today."

Continue to check the Restaurant Week website for updates, and plan your post Flo feasts for the rest of the week. (Here's our early look at some of the best original RW offerings.)

