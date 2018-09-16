Cloudy with a 100 percent of Sunday brunch at these spots after Florence

click to enlarge
If you've been shaking your head (in your fully powered house) and mumbling "a whole lotta nothin!" about this damn hurricane, you and the rest of the city deserve some strong Bloody Marys and buttery biscuits. Lots of restaurants have, understandably, run out of food over the past few days. The following spots (other than WaHo
) still have some eats and are opening before noon— keep in mind menus and service may be limited so be patient and tip your ass off — and they're trying to Sunday Funday. Check out our full list of restaurant openings here
, and expect most everything to transition to normal in the next couple of days.
Peninsula
Butcher and Bee kicks open the doors 12-5 p.m. for a limited brunch.
Brunch service starts at 10 a.m. at Prohibition
.
Merc and Mash
opens up for brunch at 9 a.m.
Yesterday Daps and Semilla hosted a brunch collab
— they're doing it again today at 8 a.m.
Fleet Landing is ready to set sail.
Millers All Day
is open with breakfast all day starting at 9 a.m.
Park Cafe has your brunch made.
Get your latte at Kudu
starting at 8 a.m.
Basic Kitchen
is open regular hours (9 a.m.- 3 p.m.)
Of course Queen Street Grocery is ready for you.
Celebrate Pride Week and the world returning to normal with the Drag Brunch
at Tabbuli AND Edmund’s Oast Brewing Co. And for a Sunday morning read, catch up with our local queens here
.
Graft Wine Shop is ready for you on the wine front as is Edmund’s Oast Exchange, who is running $5 beer and wine specials with proceeds going to hurricane relief.
Uncork uncorks at 2 p.m.
The Hold reopens Sunday at 4 p.m.
Off the peninsula
Verde locations on Coleman Blvd and in Avondale have those greens you’ve been missing. (Downtown and Belle Hall closed.)
Sunday Brunch Farmers Market
at PoHo is open and Life Raft Treats will be on deck with discounted sweet treats.
Holy City Brewing
will have their brunch service starting at 11 a.m.
Famous Toastery
will be open with their breakfast menu.
Low Tide Brewing is ready to Flo 2-10 p.m.
Rocco’s is ready for you.
Sunrise Bistro
in Mt. Pleasant is open starting at 9 a.m.