Eat

Thursday, September 13, 2018

Yes, Charleston-area Waffle Houses remain open with limited menu ahead of Florence

"Yes we are open with a limited menu so come on in!"

Posted by Mary Scott Hardaway on Thu, Sep 13, 2018 at 11:41 AM

FLICKR USER CWWIII
  • Flickr user cwwiii
We're starving. We don't want the saltine crackers or the date bites or the can of beans. We want the All-Star Special and we want it hot.

As you've likely heard by now, when Waffle House closes, that mean's shit is getting real. 
Related Complete City Paper coverage of Hurricane Florence: Weather the Storm
Complete City Paper coverage of Hurricane Florence
Weather the Storm
As Hurricane Florence grinds toward the S.C. coast, City Paper has all the info on closings, delays, tips, and all the info you need to weather the storm.
By City Paper Staff
Features
But what about when Waffle House is open with a limited menu?

We don't know what that means, honestly, and with the way this hurricane is acting — tremendously big and tremendously wet and tremendously unpredictable — it feels pretty par for the course.

The Savannah Hwy. Waffle House just over the bridge in West Ashley remains open — when we called this morning they didn't even offer a hello, but instead answered with "yes we are open with a limited menu so come on in!" And from what we've seen, many local WaHos remain open as the clouds roll in.

Their limited menu has the All-Star Special, so you don't really need to know anything else. See the full (limited) offerings below, and god speed. 
click to enlarge TWITTER.COM/FERGUSONFORSC
  • twitter.com/FergusonforSC

Tags: , , ,

Related Stories

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2018, Charleston City Paper   RSS