Charleston, here's where to stock up on discounted food and drink before Florence

Lewis Barbecue
isn't the only one making the most of this hurricane mayhem — from discounted wine and beer to free kids' meals, check out where to get the best deals in town now until the water rises:
Graft
Today through Friday 10 percent off all retail bottles to go.
Edmund's Oast Exchange
EOXC hates Florence, so get 10 percent off all purchases today through Friday.
Rusty Bull
Rusty Bull is offering 25 percent off Crowler and growler fills and customers can bring in empty drinking water containers and they'll fill them for free until the close of business Tuesday. Sticky Fingers
Sticky Fingers in Mt. Pleasant, Summerville, and downtown will be offering free kids meals until school reopens.
Holy City Brewing
HCB is offering half-off growlers, $30 cases of beer and food specials. Workshop Charleston
Spanglish Cuban Kitchen is running a Hurricane special — The Boss (a.k.a. the Cubano) is $10.
Persimmon Cafe
Persimmon Cafe specials include a $4 sangria, house beer for $2.50, and craft cans for $3.50 now until they close for the hurricane. They're open today from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Frothy Beard
is offering 25 percent off all to-go beer.
This list is being updated — email maryscott@charlestoncitypaper.com with any food or drink related specials taking place during Hurricane Florence.