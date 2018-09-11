Eat

Tuesday, September 11, 2018

Charleston, here's where to stock up on discounted food and drink before Florence

Silver linings

Posted by Mary Scott Hardaway on Tue, Sep 11, 2018 at 10:30 AM


Lewis Barbecue isn't the only one making the most of this hurricane mayhem — from discounted wine and beer to free kids' meals, check out where to get the best deals in town now until the water rises:

Graft
Today through Friday 10 percent off all retail bottles to go.

Edmund's Oast Exchange
EOXC hates Florence, so get 10 percent off all purchases today through Friday.

Rusty Bull
Rusty Bull is offering 25 percent off Crowler and growler fills and customers can bring in empty drinking water containers and they'll fill them for free until the close of business Tuesday. 
Related Why these three Charleston restaurants plan to stay open during Hurricane Flo: "We got fish to sell and beer to drink"
Why these three Charleston restaurants plan to stay open during Hurricane Flo
"We got fish to sell and beer to drink"
With evacuations starting Tues. Sept. 11 at noon as the area's customary fall storm approaches, Charleston restaurant owners are faced an increasingly-frequent choice — do I stay open and get the stragglers/locals/weather-be-damned crowds? Or do I close and risk losing thousands of dollars worth of business?
By Mary Scott Hardaway
Eat
Sticky Fingers
Sticky Fingers in Mt. Pleasant, Summerville, and downtown will be offering free kids meals until school reopens.

Holy City Brewing
HCB is offering half-off growlers, $30 cases of beer and food specials. 
Related Complete City Paper coverage of Hurricane Florence: Weather the Storm
Complete City Paper coverage of Hurricane Florence
Weather the Storm
As Hurricane Florence grinds toward the S.C. coast, City Paper has all the info on closings, delays, tips, and all the info you need to weather the storm.
By City Paper Staff
Features
Workshop Charleston
Spanglish Cuban Kitchen is running a Hurricane special — The Boss (a.k.a. the Cubano) is $10.

Persimmon Cafe
Persimmon Cafe specials include a $4 sangria, house beer for $2.50, and craft cans for $3.50 now until they close for the hurricane. They're open today from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Frothy Beard is offering 25 percent off all to-go beer.

This list is being updated — email maryscott@charlestoncitypaper.com with any food or drink related specials taking place during Hurricane Florence. 

Related Stories

Location

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2018, Charleston City Paper   RSS