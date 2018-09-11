Tuesday, September 11, 2018
Holy City and Evo Pizzeria announce name for new downtown pizza-pub
Park Circle Power Couple
Posted
by Mary Scott Hardaway
on Tue, Sep 11, 2018 at 9:56 AM
Last night at Evo Pizzeria and Holy City Brewing's Charleston Beer Week event in Park Circle, the duo announced the name of their new downtown location: Baker and Brewer.
When we chatted
with the guys from EVO and HCB in July about the 94 Stuart St. spot in the old Desano's, the pizzeria's co-founder Ricky Hacker said, "We've been joking around that maybe the community will come up with something."
Whether the name chosen by the community or the pizza slingers and beer makers, we can't say. We do know we'll lovingly call it BABs for now, and cross our fingers for that projected early 2019 opening. Until then, keep tabs on HCB's new and improved brewing
location in the works at 1021 Aragon Ave, just south of Park Circle.
