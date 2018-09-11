Lewis Barbecue offering 25 percent off smoked meats starting Tues. 11 a.m.

Why these three Charleston restaurants plan to stay open during Hurricane Flo

"We got fish to sell and beer to drink"

With evacuations starting Tues. Sept. 11 at noon as the area's customary fall storm approaches, Charleston restaurant owners are faced an increasingly-frequent choice — do I stay open and get the stragglers/locals/weather-be-damned crowds? Or do I close and risk losing thousands of dollars worth of business?

By Mary Scott Hardaway

