Lewis Barbecue offering 25 percent off smoked meats starting Tues. 11 a.m.

Don't let the governor-mandated coastal evacuation get you down, Charleston. And if it gets you down, well hell, don't let it leave ya hungry.Lewis Barbecue has announced that starting Tues. at 11 a.m. (one hour before that evacuation/lane reversal mess) they'll be offering 25 percent off smoked meats by the pound, and frozen meats are also available. We're no mathematicians but by our calculations that means you can score a pound of that famous melt-in-your-mouth brisket for a cool $15.75. Trust us, you'll need that extra change for stocking your bar No call aheads. First come, first served.