Tuesday, September 11, 2018

Lewis Barbecue offering 25 percent off smoked meats starting Tues. 11 a.m.

Delicious diversion

Posted by Mary Scott Hardaway on Tue, Sep 11, 2018 at 8:30 AM

Don't let the governor-mandated coastal evacuation get you down, Charleston. And if it gets you down, well hell, don't let it leave ya hungry.
With evacuations starting Tues. Sept. 11 at noon as the area's customary fall storm approaches, Charleston restaurant owners are faced an increasingly-frequent choice — do I stay open and get the stragglers/locals/weather-be-damned crowds? Or do I close and risk losing thousands of dollars worth of business?
Lewis Barbecue has announced that starting Tues. at 11 a.m. (one hour before that evacuation/lane reversal mess) they'll be offering 25 percent off smoked meats by the pound, and frozen meats are also available. We're no mathematicians but by our calculations that means you can score a pound of that famous melt-in-your-mouth brisket for a cool $15.75. Trust us, you'll need that extra change for stocking your bar.

No call aheads. First come, first served. 
464 N. Nassau St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
Tues. – Sun., serving from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Barbecue and Bar
