The pros at Edmund's Oast have a few tips and tricks for out-drinking Hurricane Flo

If there are any folks in Charleston who know how to prepare for an emergency drinking situation, it's the beverage directors over at Edmund's Oast. We asked Jayce McConnell and Brandon Plyler (who are also the guys behind new podcast, Pocket Liquor), and Sarah O'Kelley for their hot tips on staying cool in the eye of the storm. Here's what they had to say:

Jayce McConnell, Edmund's Oast

You should have already designated a cooler for ice and booze if you're thinking about riding out the storm sub-sober. Now, most people are expecting me to fill it chock full with cheap domestic beer that's crushable and light, and yes, you should probably grab a 12-pack or whatever that is for you, but I advise you to get your absolute favorite beer or sparkling wine and get it on ice. It could be a rough couple of days if the power goes out, and some sense of luxury and comfort could go a long way. I'm grabbing some Duvel and at least one bottle of Raventos sparkling rosé if I can find it.

Beer and wine alone probably won't cut it, so I'm going to also recommend a bottle of Gosling's Black Seal rum and a bottle of bonded bourbon or rye. Grab a few cans of ginger beer and some limes, because while it may seem cliché or topical, Dark 'n Stormy cocktails are super easy, refreshing, and you can make them 'tropical depression' strength all the way up to Category 5 if you want to. Gosling's + lime + ginger beer = easy, boozy respite. That bottle of whiskey will be there for you at night when it's nothing but candles and flashlights. Don't forget to hydrate!

Brandon Plyler, Edmund's Oast Exchange

I agree with Jayce about the luxury thing. Grab a great bottle of Champagne. I'm into Billecart Salmon and Calsac. Drink something that will not only make you happy but make that memory a pleasant one. For booze, something in the Amaro world is a nice sipper and can settle down an anxious stomach. If you want a more powerful Amaro go for Fernet. If you want something softer and more citrus based grab a bottle of Montenegro.

Beer-wise I'm always a sucker for Belgian beers. Go with some stronger Trappist offerings, like Westmalle Tripel or Chimay Blue label. These beers are totally OK on the warmer side and serve well as easy sippers when you have some time on your hands. This is also a good time to grab that bottle in the back of the fridge that you've been holding onto because it's "too cool to drink tonight." Go ahead and open that barrel-aged what-not you've been saving for no particular reason. Drink water and get some rest!



Sarah O'Kelley, Edmund's Oast Exchange

I would say that the name of the game during stressful times i.e. hurricanes is to stock up on whatever comforts you most! For me this means a slight detour from my usual wine picks as I usually drink a lot of old world wine. But when my anxiety level goes up I want the warm, fuzzy feeling brought about by new world favorites — like Oregon and Cali Pinot Noir. I am thinking of producers like Teutonic in Oregon and Lioco in northern Cali. These will pair well with whatever I pull out of the freezer to cook before the power goes out.



Of course, if you are the type to throw caution to the wind (bad pun) and throw a hurricane party then I would definitely grab some of the high quality boxed wine we stock at Edmund's Oast Exchange like From the Tank Rosé, Schplink Gruner Veltliner, and Herisson Gamay.



And for everyone I would recommend grabbing at least one bottle of bubbly Champagne so we can all celebrate getting through this damn thing. Personally, I will be taking home a bottle of Laherte Rosé, which is so yummy it should bring a smile to my face even if I am mopping water out of my downstairs for the third year in a row.



Be sure to check out our ongoing coverage of Hurricane Florence prep to stay safe while swilling.