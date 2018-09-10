Eat

Monday, September 10, 2018

Destiny Community Cafe hosts pop up dinner and Wellness Expo this month

Two ways to support the pay-what-you can restaurant

Posted by Jack Kramer on Mon, Sep 10, 2018

click to enlarge Destiny Cafe owner Ragina Saunders - RUTA SMITH
  • Ruta Smith
  • Destiny Cafe owner Ragina Saunders

Ragina Saunders opened Dorchester Road pay-what-you-can Destiny Community Cafe in 2015 when she realized there was a need for affordable/free food in North Charleston. The cafe serves buffet-style lunch Mon.-Fri. to at least 50 people a day, utilizing fresh ingredients prepared by volunteers, up-and-coming chefs, and occasionally guest chefs. But serving healthy meals to customers who sometimes can only donate a few dollars, or their time, is not easy to sustain.

Help the cafe raise money for food and building costs at a special pop-up dinner Sun. Sept. 16.

Chef Raul Sanchez (Maya del Sol, R Kitchen) will cook up a four course meal (with food donated by R Kitchen owner Ross Webb) for $45 with two choices of apps, three entrees, and two dessert options. Diners will be able to choose shrimp ceviche or chorizo stuffed jalapenos for the first course; chicken in mole sauce, a carnitas platter, or ninos envueltos (Mexican pigs in a blanket) for the second course; and guava cheese cake or tres leches cake for dessert.

Event Details Pop up dinner at Destiny Community Cafe
@ Destiny Community Cafe
5060 Dorchester Road #320
North Charleston, SC
When: Sun., Sept. 16, 5 p.m.
Price: $45
Foodie Events
The cafe will also host a Health & Wellness Expo on Wed. Sept. 29 starting at 9 a.m. They're still looking for vendors:

Sign up as a vendor for $25 and give a five-minute speech about your business for $75. 



On the event's Facebook page, co-coordinator of the event Raine Mertz says they are looking for vendors who "offer clients and patients natural health options that help maintain a healthy lifestyle." This can range from massage therapy to naturopathy healing. 

Guest tickets are $7 and each attendee will receive a $5 voucher to spend with any vendor they choose. Proceeds from the event support the pay what you can program at Destiny. 

Event Details Health & Wellness EXPO
@ Scott's Grand Banquet Hall
5060 Dorchester Road #320
North Charleston
Charleston, SC
When: Sat., Sept. 29, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
843-670-0702
Price: Admission to EXPO is $7.00 and each attendee will receive a $5.00 voucher to spend with any vendor at EXPO.
Benefits + Fundraisers

