Lewis Barbecue hosts second annual Chile Roast Sept. 29

John Lewis wants you to taste the chile
Last September native Texan, chile aficionado, and pit master John Lewis threw the inaugural Lewis Chile Roast. Lewis, as we've mentioned
before, is a big ole fan of the New Mexican staple, the Hatch green chile (he's even presided over Hatch, N.M.'s Green Chile Festival).
The chef uses the chile in nearly every dish at Workshop's Juan Luis, in his barbecue sauce, and corn pudding. And Lewis wants you to hop on the heat train.
Sat. Sept. 29 from 2 to 5 p.m. at Lewis Barbecue, celebrate Lewis' favorite ingredient with a fete featuring fresh chiles for sale, a tasting tent with top Charleston toques, live music, and more.
There will be tons (literally two tons) of green chiles straight from Hatch that will be served up in creative dishes and sold roasted at the event. If you're a chile fanatic, you can pre-order these bad boys online
.
Restaurants whipping up some chile-inspired fare include the team from Callie's Hot Little Biscuit, Daps Breakfast & Imbibe, Home Team BBQ, Jack of Cups Saloon, Kwei Fei, Pink Cactus, Short Grain, and Tavern & Table. There will also be dishes from Chefs Emily Hahn, Blair Machado, and Sarah Adams. Hatch-based restaurant Sparky's BBQ
will be onsite with their "world famous" chile cheese burgers.
Cool off with pours of the Revelry/Lewis collab beer "Made from Hatch" and a Cathead Vodka and Cannonborough Beverage Co. cocktail made with special Hatch chile soda.