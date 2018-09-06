Eat

Thursday, September 6, 2018

Thursday is the last day to register for Charleston's ultimate white party — Diner en Blanc

There's still time, party people

Posted by Mary Scott Hardaway on Thu, Sep 6, 2018 at 11:23 AM

click to enlarge
  • File
  • Walk this way to tickets
Diner en Blanc, the all-white dinner party that is held at a top secret location announced only minutes before the event, returns to Charleston next Thurs. Sept. 13. If you've been on the fence about pulling your pre-Labor Day whites out of the laundry but have decided arbitrary fashion rules are for fools, there is still time to register for this fine affair. 
click to enlarge
  • Vita Images
All you have to do is submit your request for the waiting list, and you'll get an invite to attend within 24 hours. Tickets are $43 plus fees, but the sparklers set against the Spanish moss — that's priceless y'all. 

