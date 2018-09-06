Thursday, September 6, 2018
Thursday is the last day to register for Charleston's ultimate white party — Diner en Blanc
There's still time, party people
Posted
by Mary Scott Hardaway
on Thu, Sep 6, 2018 at 11:23 AM
Diner en Blanc, the all-white dinner party that is held at a top secret location announced only minutes before the event, returns to Charleston
next Thurs. Sept. 13. If you've been on the fence about pulling your pre-Labor Day whites out of the laundry but have decided arbitrary fashion rules are for fools, there is still time to register
for this fine affair.
click to enlarge
All you have to do is submit your request for the waiting list, and you'll get an invite to attend within 24 hours. Tickets are $43 plus fees, but the sparklers set against the Spanish moss — that's priceless y'all.
