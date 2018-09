Thursday is the last day to register for Charleston's ultimate white party — Diner en Blanc

click to enlarge File

Diner en Blanc, the all-white dinner party that is held at a top secret location announced only minutes before the event, returns to Charleston next Thurs. Sept. 13. If you've been on the fence about pulling your pre-Labor Day whites out of the laundry but have decided arbitrary fashion rules are for fools, there is still time to register for this fine affair.All you have to do is submit your request for the waiting list, and you'll get an invite to attend within 24 hours. Tickets are $43 plus fees, but the sparklers set against the Spanish moss — that's priceless y'all.