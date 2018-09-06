Sign up for Blue Pearl Farms fall workshops starting this Sun. Sept. 9

With summer coming to a close and the Fall Equinox fast approaching (16 days and counting) it's time to start thinking about planting your seeds for next summer season.
Blue Pearl Farms hosts two fall workshops, Sun. Sept. 9 and Sun. Sept. 23, with information and hands-on experience to help nubile growers get the most out of their blueberry bushes for a lush crop next year.
From 1:30 to 4 p.m. this Sunday, visit the sustainable McCellanville farm for an afternoon of "blueberry immersion" at the $35 Blueberry Keeping Workshop
. Attendees will taste of a few of the season's last berries, and will leave with a field-dug rabbiteye blueberry plant. This past June,
we chatted with Cheri Ward of Blue Pearl, who said that these rabbiteye blueberries are "old-fashioned, classic Southeastern blueberries" that arrive later than newer varieties, with a season running well through August. The workshop also includes a $10 gift certificate for farm plants and products.
Sun. Sept. 23, sign up for a $35 workshop
featuring a build your own kitchen garden from the farm's organic nursery plants. The event, held from 2 to 4 p.m., will feature segments on selecting, growing, and cooking with organic herbs. Attendees go home with a 10-inch garden in a durable pot, as well as samples and recipes for herb teas, dips, and salad dressing. This workshop also includes a $10 gift certificate for farm plants and products.
Visit the farm's S.C. roadside market any Sat. or Sun. from noon to 4 p.m. for honey, blueberry products, fall flowering plants, fresh herbs, and even blue crabs. Text or call the 'crab line' at (843) 630-0226 for live blue crags or stone crab claws.