Charleston-area breweries adopt 'Independent Craft' seal to stand out from the conglomerates

It’s American Craft Beer Week and we are encouraging you to seek out true craft beer. Despite all of our successes, independent craft brewers remain outmatched by those who look to highjack our authenticity. How do you tell if the brewery is independent? Look for the independent craft brewer seal on packaging, menus, t-shirts, or the window pane or door. Take the pledge to recognize and visit true craft brewers by seeking the independent craft brewers seal... #seektheseal •••••••••••••••••••••••••••••• #parkcircle #craftbeer #brewery #brewerylife #northcharleston #charleston #chsbeer #scbeer #drinklocal #drinklocalbeer #independentbeer