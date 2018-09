Charleston-area breweries adopt 'Independent Craft' seal to stand out from the conglomerates

click to enlarge Provided

Examine your cans for this bottle

Charles Towne Fermentory



Coast



Commonhouse



Cooper River



Dockery's



Edmund's Oast Brewing Co.



Famulari's



Freehouse



Frothy Beard



Holy City



Lo-Fi



Munkle



Palmetto



Pawley's Island



Revelry (+ the Hold)



Rusty Bull



Snafu



Tradesman



Twisted Cypress



When uber popular Asheville-based craft brewery Wicked Weed was purchased by Anheuser-Busch InBev last May , something wicked this way came as beer drinkers and makers collectively shook their heads.Whether you think Wicked Weed's decision was a selling out or a savvy business move, it did make them beaucoup bucks and brought the conversation of what really constitutes a "locally made craft" brew to the fore.With everything from soap to candles to cocktail mixers being deemed "craft" these days, there is the concern that assigning such a word to carefully brewed libations means less and less. To the layman, or even the average beer drinker, a Lagunitas Little Sumpin' Sumpin' may feel very craft — and it's not a bad beer. But Lagunitas is owned by Heineken, and at the Teeter, a six pack of Sumpin' will run you a few dollars less than a six-pack of locally produced beer — the kind made by your friendly bearded brewer down the street.To ensure that consumers know what they're pouring down their throats, the Brewers Association for Small and Independent Craft Brewers, a nonprofit trade association "for brewers by brewers," developed an independent craft seal last summer. Commonhouse Aleworks proprietor and Chief of Hoperations Hank Hanna explains why the Park Circle brewery has stamped that little seal on all of their products: "According to the Brewers Association, 3,781 breweries around the country have adopted the seal, with 64 percent of breweries in the state carrying it. (Peep the whole list below.)"People do not like being hoodwinked," says Hanna. "[This is] a push to somehow differentiate/distinguish smaller guys from bigger guys ... it's really to show the consumer we are not one of the conglomerates, not owned by a multi-national company."And while a double IPA or imperial stout ostensibly caters to left wing hipsters, and typical domestic pilsners/lagers cater to the blue collar set, Hanna says it's amazing how many of these bigger domestic companies are not American owned. When these bigger companies advertise a patriotic, independent-sounding product, Hanna says that if their fans knew where the beer was actually coming from, "they'd be more inclined to switch over.""There are great craft beer makers who make lagers, pilsners, for the average American, that resonate more with the domestic beer drinker."So whether you consider yourself a hopspert, a newbie, or someone who "doesn't even like craft beer," if you're gonna sip — sip wisely. "At the end of the day, it's about educating beer consumers to protect small and independent guys," says Hanna.As of Sept. 6, these Charleston-area breweries are carrying the Brewers Association's Independent Craft seal: