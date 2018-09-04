What's Poppin: More than two dozen events to put on your calendar this week

Between Charleston Beer Week, Greater Charleston Restaurant Association's Restaurant Week, 2Nixons moving permanently into Proof, farmers markets hawking fresh late summer produce, and delicious pop-ups galore, there are more food and drink related events this week than you can shake a stick at. Here's where to indulge:
Tuesday
It's beer tasting
Tuesday from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Edmund's Oast Exchange.
FortyEight: A Wine Bar has their own tasting
Tuesday starting at 6 p.m.
Join Wine & Company for a "so fresh and so clean" wine tasting
starting at 5:30 p.m.
We Flew South pops up
at Commonhouse starting at 5 p.m. Hot tip — follow the Northeastern transplants on Instagram
.
Short Grain
is back at Edmund's Oast Brewing Co. after a trip to Japan this summer. Feast on onigiri and ramen until 9 p.m.
Wednesday
Pub Fare pops up
at new sour beer sanctuary, The Hold, from 5 to 8 p.m.
Celebrate hump day at Old Town Creek County Park's Wine Down Wednesday
starting at 5 p.m. There will be music by Shane Clark and food from Tamashii food truck.
It's Wine Wednesday
every Wed. at Pour Taproom starting at 4 p.m. That means $5 glasses of wine, $8 cheese plates, and from 7 to 11 p.m. 10 percent off beer and cocktails for ladies and 10 percent off food from 4 to 9 p.m.
Boone's Bourbon
pops up at Bar Mash for drinks specials from 7 to 10 p.m.
Charleston Restaurant kicks off Wed. Check out our best bets here
.
Thursday
The North Charleston Farmers Market
is held every Thurs. starting at 3 p.m. through Oct. 25. Stock up on produce and enjoy live music from Thomas Champagne and eats from The Misfit Chef food truck.
Stop by the Moncks Corner Farmers Market
, also starting at 3 p.m., and shop for locally sourced protein, produce, dairy, and more.
If you're on the other side of town, the IOP Farmers Market
starts up at 3 p.m. and runs now through Oct. 25 at the IOP County Park. The Immortal Lobster and Charleston Caribbean Creole Food Truck will be at the market this Thurs.
Wine pro Kevin Regan pops up at Workshop Thurs.-Sat. with the Merrow's Garden Bar
starting at 4 p.m. Wines are updated weekly with a focus on "organic, biodynamic and small producers from unique domestic and international regions."
Friday
Charleston Beer Week kicks off Friday — find a comprehensive list of events in our calendar
, and check out some of our top picks here
.
Kwei Fei
continues their residency at The Daily every Fri. and Sat. starting at 6 p.m. A recent menu included snacks like pork in garlic chili sauce, crescent dumplings, and chicken wings, plus a variety of mains, noodles, and vegetable dishes.
2Nixons Ramenshop
is open for business every Fri. and Sat. at Proof starting at 6 p.m.
Enjoy a Matzo Y Masa pop-up
at One Broad from 4 to 9 p.m. The menu includes hummus deviled eggs, ceviche tacos, falafel gnocchi, chorizo tortellini, and chilaquiles.
Saturday
The Second Annual Southern Fried Chicken Challenge
takes place at Riverfront Park starting at noon.
Renowned roasters Onyx Coffee Lab
stop by The Daily at the Gibbes from 10 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. for a free cupping lesson and lecture.
Lola hosts a crawfish boil
from 2 to 8 p.m. Enjoy drink specials and two pound trays of crawfish brought in from Louisiana.
Low Tide Brewing hosts a one year anniversary party
for Braised in the South from 1 to 8 p.m. There will be raffles, giveaways, a photo booth, an even an ice cream sundae bar.
Spend your Saturday morning at the Pacific Box & Crate Farmers Market
starting at 9 a.m.
Sap-Lai SE Asian Catering pops up
at Tradesman Brewing Co. starting at noon.
Sunday
Hampton Park's jazz brunch
starts at 11 a.m. with food from Roti Rolls, SOCU, Kay's Southern Gourmet, and Notes Curbside Coffees. There will also be beer, wine, and mimosas available for purchase.
Brunch from noon to 3 p.m. at Workshop with beer from EOBC; brunch themed bites from Spanglish Cuban Kitchen, Juan Luis, Two Fat Olives, and Sushi-Wa Izakaya; Wich Cream ice cream sandwiches; and Bloodys, mimosas, and fun frozen drinks from Merrow's Garden.
Graft Wine Shop and Life Raft Treats team up for an ice cream social
starting at 3 p.m.