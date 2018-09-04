Pancito & Lefty announces closing after nearly two years on Upper King Street

click to enlarge
-
instagram.com/pancitolefty
And another one
bites the dust.
A little under two years old, Upper King's Pancito & Lefty announced that yesterday was their last day of service.
Here's the statement from owner/operator Jimmy Poole:
"It is with a heavy heart that we have decided to close the doors to Pancito & Lefty. We were able to properly inform our staff, who have worked hard for our business to create something everyone was proud of. We are incredibly grateful for their hard work and dedication. Our last day of service was September 3rd."
click to enlarge
-
Jonathan Boncek file photo
-
The opening team of Pancito + Lefty taste test tequila samples
In May 2017, food critic Vanessa Wolf said of the restaurant: "Caught somewhere between upscale tacqueria and hip mezcal bar, Pancito & Lefty still seems to be honing its focus."
Last November
, we reported that the restaurant was indeed caught somewhere in between, hiring three new chefs ( Reid Henninger, Greg Marks, and Corey Phillips) to replace founder and opening chef Robert Berry less than a year after opening its doors.
P&L's closing is the latest in a series of high-profile closures on King Street that included the shuttering of the Getaway and 492.
We'll keep you updated about the status of 708 King St.
Cover photo via instagram.com/pancitolefty.