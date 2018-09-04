Melfi's set to serve pizza, pasta, and Roman friti starting Tuesday at 5 p.m.

click to enlarge
-
Sam Spence file photo
-
The Melfi's sign has been teasing us on upper King Street for months
Celebrate your Labor Day hangover with some pizza and pasta, Charleston.
Melfi's, restaurateur Brooks Reitz's third restaurant on Upper King Street (joining Little Jack's and Leon's across the street) is also the newest spot to open in the city's unofficial pizza district
. Reitz announced on Instagram Monday that the Italian restaurant would be opening with a "slow rolling" starting today, Tues. Sept. 4 at 5 p.m., adding more reservation slots on Resy as they continue to "develop and fine tune in the early days."
Last month, CP
contributor Robert Donovan chatted with Reitz about Melfi's for our 'za themed summer Dish Dining Guide
, on racks this week:
"At the time of this article, Melfi's was in the final stages of opening, targeting early September. Co-owner Brook Reitz gave us a little preview on what to expect at the sister restaurant to Leon's and Little Jack's. Melfi's will be an 'Italian restaurant with a particular emphasis on pizza, that's the largest part of the menu.' The pizzas will be what Reitz calls 'Roman-ish' based on a style he and his partners experienced in Rome called Pizza al Tonda. A lighter style with a thin very crispy cracker-like crust called scrocchiarella, that [customers] can eat and still feel good. And that thin crust is just less dough.' Some toppings will stray from the traditional (one pie is covered in shredded iceberg lettuce) but in general they will be 'pizzas we liked to eat growing up merged with this thin crust style from Rome.' Along with the pizzas on the menu will be a Roman friti (fried food; Rome is proud of its fried food) section and hand extruded pastas."
Reservations can be made on Resy
. As of Tuesday morning, serving times were still available throughout the week.