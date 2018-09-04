Melfi's set to serve pizza, pasta, and Roman friti starting Tuesday at 5 p.m.

Here goes nothing. 🤞 Reservations are live on @resy for Melfi’s - opening tomorrow (and everyday after) at 5pm. We will be slow rolling our first week and adding more slots as we continue to develop and fine tune in the early days. Reservations, plus tables held for walk-ins, and our Bar and Pizza Bar also held for walk-ins. 🍷 🍕 🍝 website launching later this week.

A post shared by Melfi's (@melfischarleston) on Sep 3, 2018 at 1:11pm PDT