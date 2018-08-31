Friday, August 31, 2018
Satisfy those Slice Co. cravings at their new West Ashley location
Pie-yay
by Mary Scott Hardaway
on Fri, Aug 31, 2018 at 11:32 AM
Slice Co. is officially open in West Ashley at 1662 Savannah Hwy. Ste. 202 (the former Stoner's Pizza location.)
In our latest DISH Dining Guide
, we interviewed New York-raised Slice Co. chef/owner Todd Lucey about his first memories of pizza: "I remember always asking for lunch money on Pizza Friday in elementary school. Also, I grew up with slice pizzerias on every corner. No matter what neighborhood we were in we had a go-to pizza spot for that area. They aesthetically all looked similar, no-frills décor because the focus was on the pizza. I, to this day, order 'regular' (just cheese) slices. I like simple pizzas with only a few components."
Get a slice of that nostalgia-inducing pie starting today at 11 a.m. Slice Co. will be open Mon.-Fri. 11 a.m.-11 p.m., Sat. 12 p.m.-11 p.m., and Sun. 12 p.m.-7 p.m.
