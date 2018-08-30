Eat

North Central Deli offering puppy portrait sessions, a "slightly odd, but light-hearted" fix to a slow summer

A deal from a delicious dog-friendly deli

Posted by Lauren Hurlock on Thu, Aug 30, 2018 at 3:12 PM

North Central Delicatessen (396 Huger St.) is offering a picture perfect special: get a professional photo shoot for your pup for just $35. There aren't many places in Charleston that aren't dog-friendly, but there's other one-stop-shop for bagels and a portrait of your best friend.

While this offer is surprising at first — who wants beagle hair in their bagel? — the owner of North Central, Paul Cheney, is a professional photographer whose portfolio includes clients like Top Chef and the ol' City Paper.

It makes even more sense after some additional context from their Instagram post: "We had a slightly slow June and July and this slightly odd, but light-hearted effort is intended to help us generate a little revenue to pay some bills and hire a couple new staff.  It is in the same spirit as a Kickstarter Campaign ... but with dogs ... A Dogstarter Campaign."

Your pup gets 10 minutes to model, you get to pick your favorite shot to be edited, and Paul's team works their magic and bam, you get your portrait. You get an amazing keepsake and the warm fuzzy feeling of supporting a local business. Imagine all the likes you'll get on Instagram!

For more information, visit charlestondeli.com.

DELI DOG PORTRAIT SESSION WEDNESDAY SEPTEMBER 5, 2018 3p-7p $35/DOG APPOINTMENT ONLY BOOK ONLINE ONLY via CHARLESTONDELI.com What is it? Simply put you get your dog professionally shot! Your dog gets about 10-12 minutes in front of the camera and then we will send you a link to the unedited, low res proofs. You will then pick your desired image to be edited! Our in-house deli media creative team will then edit the image and re-upload to a new folder. You then simply download that high resolution file and do with it as you wish! Print ready, professionally shot & edited and digitally delivered.. 100% of Proceeds go to North Central Deli. We had a slightly slow June and July and this slightly odd, but light-hearted effort is intended to help us generate a little revenue to pay some bills and hire a couple new staff. It is in the same spirit as a Kickstarter Campaign...but with dogs... A Dogstarter Campaign... yep. BOOK ONLINE ONLY via CHARLESTONDELI.com

